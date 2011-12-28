Dec 28- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BARGE JMC 2820 GSA MACH(SPM OP) 20/12 23/12 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) FREE NEPTUNE BENLINE UAP 20/12 22/12 30/12 nil 3,903 nil 9,696 3) FATHER NEPTUNE IOS DAP 23/12 25/12 03/12 nil 3,998 nil 35,423 4) PORT MORESBY MARCONS IOF 25/12 26/12 29/12 nil 18,507 nil 27,849 5) JAG RAVI CB IOP 28/12 28/12 29/12 nil TOCOM nil 30,000 6) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG 26/12 27/12 29/12 nil 2,755 nil 8,945 7) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE 25/12 27/12 29/12 nil 60,765 nil 31,235 8) LIWA V IOS LAN 28/12 28/12 29/12 2,100 nil nil 32,900 9) WELTRUST JMB COAL 20/12 21/12 29/12 nil 5,470 nil 17,323 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) GREEN V/MARITIM GSA MACHINERY nil 58 nil 17/12 --- 2) TUG BRI/BARGE LEI GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 --- 3) TUG CHAN/BARGE CH GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 24/12 --- 4) RATNA NAMRATA JMB CRUDE nil 90,611 nil 26/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) PRATHIBHA INDR ATL HSD nil 24,000 nil 28/12 2) QUEEN ZENOBIA SW LPG nil 2,500 nil 29/12 3) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 29/12 4) SEMUA PARDANA ATL CPO nil 12,000 nil 30/12 5) ALMARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 30/12 6) TIGER MALABAR BTL BOXES nil nil 1 30/12 7) PALM AGRISATU JMB CPO nil 11,500 nil 31/12 8) MALAVIKA SEAWAYS COAL nil 50,500 nil 31/12 9) OMVATI PREM JMB CRUDE nil 88,187 nil 31/12 10) RED EAGLE SSM MS/HS/AT/FO nil 60,600 nil 01/01 11) DESH GAURAV JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 01/01 12) R.N.TAGORE ATL HSD nil 15,000 nil 02/01 13) VIRTUOUS STRIKER MS P.COKE nil 50,000 nil 03/01 14) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 04/01 15) INDUS PROSPERITY FALCON COAL nil 11,000 nil 04/01 16) SVENNER (ACC/SA) WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 05/01 17) PINE GALAXY GAC BUTY.ACR nil 450 nil 05/01 18) GENCO AQUITIN WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 07/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL