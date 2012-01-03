Jan 03- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BARGE JMC 2820 GSA MACH 20/12 23/12 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR 01/03 01/03 01/03 nil n.a.100/100 3) MALAVIKA SEAWAYS COAL 01/01 01/02 01/04 nil 19,321 nil 33,261 4) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG 01/03 01/03 01/05 nil TOCOM nil 13,000 5) RED EAGLE SSM MS/HS/AT/FO 01/01 01/02 01/04 nil 25,300 nil 35,300 6) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE 01/01 01/02 01/03 nil 53,000 nil 4,108 7) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG 31/12 01/01 01/03 nil 2,143 nil 2,857 8) TORM ORIENT BENLINE COAL 01/03 01/03 01/06 nil TOCOM nil 72,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) GRE VI/MARI JEW GSA MACHINERY nil 58 nil 17/12 --- 2) T BRI/B LEIGH GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 --- 3) T CHAND/B CHAND GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 24/12 --- 4) PALMA AGRISATU JMB CPO nil 11,500 nil 31/12 --- 5) DESH GAURAV JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 01/01 --- 6) KEN GIANT INFINITY MOP nil 27,430 nil 01/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 01/04 2) VIRTUOUS STRIK MS P.COKE nil 50,000 nil 01/04 3) JAG PREETHI ATL FO nil 7,000 nil 01/04 4) SEMUA PARDANA ATL M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 01/05 5) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 01/05 6) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 9,000 nil 01/05 7) ADAFERA WSS CRUDE nil 90,315 nil 01/05 8) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 12 nil 01/06 9) PONDO JMB PH.ACID nil 11,477 nil 01/06 10) R.N.TAGORE ATL HSD nil 15,000 nil 01/06 11) PINE GALAXY GAC BUTY.ACR nil 450 nil 01/10 12) SVENNER (ACC/SA) WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 01/10 13) JIN FU WW COAL nil 6,394 nil 01/10 14) INDUS PROSPERITY FALCON COAL nil 11,000 nil 01/11 15) GENCO AQUITINE WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 01/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL