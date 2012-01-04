Jan 04- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BARGE JMC 2820 GSA MACH 20/12 23/12 n.a. nil n.a. 2) KEN GIANT INFINITY MOP 01/02 01/04 01/09 TOCOM nil 27,430 3) PALMA AGRISATU JMB CPO 31/12 01/03 01/05 nil 1,800 nil 9,700 4) MALAVIKA SEAWAYS COAL 01/01 01/02 01/05 nil 13,008 nil 21,174 5) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG 01/03 01/03 01/06 nil 3,721 nil 9,279 6) RED EAGLE SSM MS/HS/AT/FO 01/01 01/02 01/05 nil 16,700 nil 18,600 7) DESH GAURAV JMB CRUDE 01/01 01/04 01/05 nil TOCOM nil 90,000 8) TORM ORIENT BENLINE COAL 01/03 01/03 01/06 nil 21,976 nil 50,482 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) G VILLE/MAR JEWEL nil MACHINERY nil 58 nil 17/12 --- 2) T BRI/B LEIGHTON nil SPM OP. nil nil nil 23/12 --- 3) T CHANDR/B CHAN nil SPM OP. nil nil nil 24/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 01/04 2) VIRTUOUS STRIKER MS P.COKE nil 50,000 nil 01/04 3) JAG PREETHI ATL FO nil 7,000 nil 01/04 4) SEMUA PARDANA ATL M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 01/05 5) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 01/05 6) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 9,000 nil 01/05 7) ADAFERA WSS CRUDE nil 90,315 nil 01/05 8) FRAMURS IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 01/05 9) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 11,500 nil 01/05 10) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 12 nil 01/06 11) PONDO JMB PH.ACID nil 11,477 nil 01/06 12) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 01/06 13) R.N.TAGORE ATL HSD nil 15,000 nil 01/07 14) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 01/07 15) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 01/07 16) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 58,000 nil 01/08 17) TIGER MALABAR BTL BOXES nil 250/300 nil 01/09 18) PINE GALAXY GAC BUTY.ACRE nil 450 nil 01/10 19) SVENNER (ACC/SA) WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 01/10 20) GLOBAL PEACE ML CPO nil 8,000 nil 01/10 21) INDUS PROSPERITY FALCON COAL nil 11,000 nil 01/11 22) FENGHOI - II ML PALM OIL nil 3,500 nil 01/11 23) JIN FU WW COAL nil 6,394 nil 01/12 24) GENCO AQUITINE WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 14/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL