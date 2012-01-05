Jan 05- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) BARGE JMC 2820 GSA MACH 20/12 23/12 nil n.a. nil n.a.
2) KEN GIANT INFINITY MOP 01/02 01/04 01/08 nil 5,206 nil 22,224
3) PALMA AGRISATU JMB CPO 31/12 01/03 01/06 nil 4,200 nil 5,500
4) T CHAND/B CHAND GSA SPM OP. 24/12 01/05 01/05 nil n.a. nil n.a.
5) MALAVIKA SEAWAYS COAL 01/01 01/02 01/05 nil 12,024 nil 7,002
6) VIRTUOUS STRIKER MS P.COKE 01/04 01/04 01/07 nil TOCOM nil 50,000
7) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG 01/03 01/03 01/06 nil 4,876 nil 4,403
8) RED EAGLE SSM MS/HS/AT/FO 01/01 01/02 01/05 nil TOCOM nil COMP
9) DESH GAURAV JMB CRUDE 01/01 01/04 01/05 nil 77,000 nil 13,000
10) JAG PREETHI ATL FO 01/04 01/04 01/05 nil 1,500 nil 5,500
11) TORM ORIENT BENLINE COAL 01/03 01/03 01/06 nil 26,315 nil 23,707
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) G VILLE/MARIT JE GSA MACHINERY nil 58 nil 17/12 ---
2) T BRITOIL/B LEIG GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 ---
3) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 01/05 ---
4) ADAFERA WSS CRUDE nil 90,315 nil 01/05 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) SEMUA PERDANA ATL M-XYLINE nil nil nil 01/05
2) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 9,000 nil 01/05
3) FRAMURA IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 01/05
4) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 11,500 nil 01/05
5) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 01/06
6) PONDO JMB PH.ACID nil 11,477 nil 01/07
7) R.N.TAGORE ATL HSD nil 15,000 nil 01/07
8) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 01/07
9) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 01/07
10) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 12 nil 01/08
11) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 58,000 nil 01/08
12) M.VAMADEVA JMB LPG nil 12,000 nil 01/08
13) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 250/300 01/09
14) PINE GALAXY GAC BUTY.ACRE nil 450 nil 01/10
15) GLOBAL PEACE ML CPO nil 8,000 nil 01/10
16) FENG HAI - II ML PALM OIL nil 3,500 nil 01/10
17) INDUS PROSPERITY FALCON COAL nil 11,000 nil 01/11
18) SVENNER (ACC/SA) WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 01/12
19) JIN FU WW COAL nil 6,394 nil 01/12
20) GENCO AQUITINE WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 14/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL