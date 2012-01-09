Jan 09Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT 08/01 09/01 12/01 TOCOM nil 17,300 2) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 07/01 08/01 12/01 nil TOCOM nil 20,000 3) FRAMURA IOS FO ----- 07/01 10/01 27,000 nil nil 39,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) GREEN VILLE GSA MACH nil 58 nil 17/12 --- 2) TUG CHANDRA GSA SPM OP. nil MHC nil 05/01 --- 3) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/01 --- 4) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 07/01 --- 5) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 3,649 nil 08/01 --- 6) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 58,000 nil 08/01 --- 7) M.VAMADEVA JMB LPG nil 15,000 nil 08/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 250/300 09/01 2) ALPHINE MEDELINE ATL ATF nil 35,000 nil 09/01 3) SAMPOO SWARAJYA ATL HSD nil 25,000 nil 09/01 4) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MAC nil 15 nil 10/01 5) PINE GALAXY GAC BUTY.ACR nil 450 nil 10/01 6) GLOBAL PEACE ML CPO nil 8,000 nil 10/01 7) FENG HAI - II ML PALM OIL nil 3,500 nil 10/01 8) JIN FU WW COAL nil 6,394 nil 10/01 10) R.N.TAGORE ATL HSD nil 15,000 nil 11/01 11) INDUS PROS FALCON COAL nil 11,000 nil 11/01 12) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 91,799 nil 12/01 13) CAPE ENDURANA ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 12/01 14) ANNESOFIE SSM MAC nil 8 nil 13/01 15) S KNUTSEN (IMC) ACT STY.MON nil 1,000 nil 13/01 16) SC PANTHEA JMB MACH nil 42 nil 14/01 17) SVENNER WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 15/01 19) GENCO AQUI WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 17/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL