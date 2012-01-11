Jan 11- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT 08/01 09/01 12/01 nil 6,500 nil 8,800 2) FENG HAI 11 ML PALM OIL 10/01 10/01 11/01 nil 2,586 nil 914 3) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 07/01 08/01 13/01 nil 1,467 nil 16,010 4) ALPINE MEDELINE ATL ATF 09/01 09/01 11/01 nil 8,000 nil 10,000 5) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE 08/01 11/01 12/01 nil TOCOM nil 58,000 6) SAMPURNA SWAR ATL HSD 09/01 11/01 12/01 nil TOCOM nil 25,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) G VILLE/M JEWEL GSA MACHINERY nil 58 nil 17/12 --- 2) T BRITOIL/B LEIGH GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 --- 3) T CHAN/B CHAN GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/01 --- 4) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/01 --- 5) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 07/01 --- 6) T BRITOIL/B JMC GSA MACH(SPM OP) nil n.a. nil 07/01 --- 7) M.VAMADEVA JMB LPG nil 7,000 nil 08/01 --- 8) T MERMEID/CSD SICAL SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 10/01 --- 9) GLOBAL PEACE ML CPO nil 8,000 nil 10/01 --- 10) R.N.TAGORE ATL HSD nil 15,000 nil 11/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CIELO-TI-AMALFI CB MAIZE 22,000 nil nil 11/01 2) INDUS PROSPERITY FALCON COAL nil 11,000 nil 12/01 3) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 91,799 nil 12/01 4) CAPE ENDURANCE ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 12/01 5) SAM FALCON IOS UREA nil 31,000 nil 12/01 6) ANNESOFIE SSM MACHINERY nil 8 (U) nil 12/01 7) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA MACHINERY nil n.a. nil 12/01 8) SYNNOVE KNUT ACT STY.MONO nil 1,000 nil 13/01 9) BULK FLOWER ML GRANITE 1,500 nil nil 14/01 10) SC PANTHEA JMB MACHINERY nil 20/20/2 nil 15/01 12) SVENNER (ACC/SA) WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 17/01 13) FOUR RIGOLETTO MS COAL nil 32,400 nil 17/01 14) INLACO BRAVE JMC TIMBER nil 3,600 nil 18/01 15) GENCO AQUITINE WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 19/01 16) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 94,266 nil 20/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL