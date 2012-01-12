Jan 12Port conditions of Magalore as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT 08/01 09/01 13/01 nil 4,012 nil 5,612 2) GLOBAL PEACE ML CPO 10/01 11/01 13/01 nil 300 nil 7,700 3) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 07/01 08/01 14/01 nil 4,710 nil 12,300 4) M.VAMADEVA JMB LPG 08/01 11/01 13/01 nil 374 nil 6,626 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) GREEN VILLE GSA MACHINERY nil 58 Pipes nil 17/12 --- 2) TUG BRITOIL 62 GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 --- 3) TUG CHANDRASUN GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/01 --- 4) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/01 --- 5) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 11,000 nil 07/01 --- 6) TUG BRITOIL 63 GSA MACH nil n.a. nil 07/01 --- 7) R.N.TAGORE ATL HSD nil 15,000 nil 11/01 --- 8) SAM FALCON IOS UREA nil 31,000 nil 12/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) INDUS PROSPERITY FALCON COAL nil 11,000 nil 12/01 2) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 91,799 nil 12/01 3) CAPE ENDURANCE ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 12/01 4) ANNESOFIE SSM MACHINERY nil 26 nil 12/01 5) CIELO-TI-AMALFI CB MAIZE 22,000 nil nil 13/01 6) SYNNOVE KNUTSEN ACT STY.MONOMER nil 1,000 nil 13/01 7) BULK FLOWER ML GRANITE nil 1,500 nil 14/01 8) SC PANTHEA JMB MACHINERY nil 42(U) nil 15/01 9) PRATHIBHA INDRA ATL HSD nil 25,000 nil 15/01 10) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 12 (U) nil 15/01 11) FOUR RIGOLETTO MS COAL nil 32,400 nil 16/01 12) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 (U) nil 16/01 13) SVENNER WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 17/01 14) ANNETTE SSM MACHINERY nil 16(U) nil 17/01 15) INLACO BRAVE JMC TIMBER nil 3,600 nil 18/01 16) PREM MALA ATL HSD nil 40,000 nil 18/01 17) GENCO AQUITINE WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 19/01 18) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 94,266 nil 20/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL