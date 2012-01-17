Jan 17- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAM FALCON IOS UREA 01/12 13/01 22/01 nil 1,964 nil 24,062 2) CIELO-DI-AMALFI CB MAIZE 13/01 14/01 23/01 1,247 nil nil 13,255 3) SE PANTHEA JMB MACHINERY 15/01 15/01 17/01 nil 25 (U) nil 17 (U) 4) TUG HAPPY SUC GSA SPM OP. 16/12 16/12 17/01 nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY 16/01 16/01 17/01 nil 65 (U) nil105 (U) 6) T CHAN/B CHANDRA GSA SPM OP. 01/05 16/01 17/01 nil n.a. nil n.a. 7) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 15/01 15/01 20/01 nil 2,101 nil 20,499 8) FOUR RIGOLETTO MS COAL 16/01 16/01 18/01 nil 13,370 nil 19,030 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) G VILLE/M JEWEL GSA MACHINERY nil 58 nil 17/12 --- 2) T BRITOI/B LEIGH GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 --- 3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 11,000 nil 01/07 --- 4) T BRITOIL/B JMC GSA MACH(SPM OP) nil n.a. nil 01/07 --- 5) BARGE CSD SICAL P SICAL SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 01/10 --- 6) PREM MALA ATL HSD nil 40,000 nil 14/01 --- 7) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 7,000 nil 16/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 17/01 2) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 17/01 3) MAAN AUNG DIX TIMBER nil 3,512 nil 18/01 4) LIQUID SUCCESS ATL CPO/RBD nil 5,000 nil 18/01 5) SVENNER (ACC/SA) WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 19/01 6) MAERSK MIYAJI MA SW LAN nil 35,000 nil 19/01 7) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 250/300 19/01 8) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 95,568 nil 20/01 9) LOURDS ATL FO nil 6,000 nil 20/01 10) NANGA PARBATH ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 20/01 11) JAG RISHI JMB IOP nil 52,000 nil 20/01 12) ANNETTE SSM MACHINERY nil 16 (U) nil 21/01 13) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 94,266 nil 21/01 14) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 55,000 nil 21/01 15) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 10,000 nil 21/01 16) INLACO BRAVE JMC TIMBER nil 3,600 nil 22/01 17) GENCO AQUITI WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 22/01 18) APJ JAD SW COAL nil 50,000 nil 23/01 19) T.H SYMPHONY IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 23/01 20) GREEN PHEO MS COAL nil 37,500 nil 24/01 21) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 25/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL