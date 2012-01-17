ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady; bank Tier 2 in demand
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
Jan 17- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAM FALCON IOS UREA 01/12 13/01 22/01 nil 1,964 nil 24,062 2) CIELO-DI-AMALFI CB MAIZE 13/01 14/01 23/01 1,247 nil nil 13,255 3) SE PANTHEA JMB MACHINERY 15/01 15/01 17/01 nil 25 (U) nil 17 (U) 4) TUG HAPPY SUC GSA SPM OP. 16/12 16/12 17/01 nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY 16/01 16/01 17/01 nil 65 (U) nil105 (U) 6) T CHAN/B CHANDRA GSA SPM OP. 01/05 16/01 17/01 nil n.a. nil n.a. 7) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 15/01 15/01 20/01 nil 2,101 nil 20,499 8) FOUR RIGOLETTO MS COAL 16/01 16/01 18/01 nil 13,370 nil 19,030 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) G VILLE/M JEWEL GSA MACHINERY nil 58 nil 17/12 --- 2) T BRITOI/B LEIGH GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 --- 3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 11,000 nil 01/07 --- 4) T BRITOIL/B JMC GSA MACH(SPM OP) nil n.a. nil 01/07 --- 5) BARGE CSD SICAL P SICAL SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 01/10 --- 6) PREM MALA ATL HSD nil 40,000 nil 14/01 --- 7) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 7,000 nil 16/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 17/01 2) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 17/01 3) MAAN AUNG DIX TIMBER nil 3,512 nil 18/01 4) LIQUID SUCCESS ATL CPO/RBD nil 5,000 nil 18/01 5) SVENNER (ACC/SA) WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 19/01 6) MAERSK MIYAJI MA SW LAN nil 35,000 nil 19/01 7) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 250/300 19/01 8) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 95,568 nil 20/01 9) LOURDS ATL FO nil 6,000 nil 20/01 10) NANGA PARBATH ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 20/01 11) JAG RISHI JMB IOP nil 52,000 nil 20/01 12) ANNETTE SSM MACHINERY nil 16 (U) nil 21/01 13) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 94,266 nil 21/01 14) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 55,000 nil 21/01 15) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 10,000 nil 21/01 16) INLACO BRAVE JMC TIMBER nil 3,600 nil 22/01 17) GENCO AQUITI WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 22/01 18) APJ JAD SW COAL nil 50,000 nil 23/01 19) T.H SYMPHONY IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 23/01 20) GREEN PHEO MS COAL nil 37,500 nil 24/01 21) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 25/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 13 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.