Jan 19Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAM FALCON IOS UREA 12/01 13/01 25/01 nil 1,909 nil 20,323 2) CIELO-DI-AMALFI CB MAIZE 13/01 14/01 25/01 TOCOM nil nil 13,547 3) TIGER MALABAR BTL BOXES 18/01 18/01 20/01 nil nil 184/124 66/172 4) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. 17/01 18/01 ----- nil 1,290 nil COMP 5) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 15/01 15/01 22/01 nil 200 nil 17,906 6) MAERSK MIYAJI MA SW LAN 19/11 19/01 20/01 TOCOM nil nil 34,800 7) SVENNER WSS COAL 19/11 19/01 21/01 nil TOCOM nil 55,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) GREEN VILLE GSA MACHINERY nil 58 (U) nil 17/12 --- 2) TUG BRITOIL 62 GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 --- 3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 11,000 nil 07/01 --- 4) TUG BRITOIL 63 GSA MACH nil n.a. nil 07/01 --- 5) BARGE CSD SICAL SICAL SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 10/01 --- 6) PREM MALA ATL HSD nil 40,000 nil 14/01 --- 7) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 7,000 nil 16/01 --- 8) MAAN AUNG DIX TIMBER nil 4458(U) nil 18/01 --- 9) TUG CHANDRASUN GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 18/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) LIQUID SUCCESS ATL CPO/RBD nil 5,000 nil 19/01 2) LOURDS ATL FO nil 6,000 nil 20/01 3) JAG RISHI JMB IOP 52,500 nil nil 20/01 4) GENCO AQUITINE WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 20/01 5) ANNETTE SSM MACHINERY nil 16 (U) nil 21/01 6) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 94,266 nil 21/01 7) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 10,000 nil 21/01 8) GULF MUTTARAH IOS LAN nil 12,600 nil 21/01 9) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 95,568 nil 22/01 10) INLACO BRAVE JMC TIMBER nil 3,600 nil 22/01 11) T.H SYMPHONY IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 22/01 12) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 9,500 nil 22/01 13) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 55,000 nil 23/01 14) APJ JAD SW COAL nil 50,000 nil 23/01 15) VIPAVA MS COAL nil 46,000 nil 24/01 16) GAS CHEM STADE BENLINE AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 24/01 17) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 84,154 nil 25/01 18) GLOBAL CHALLENG ML CPO nil 11,000 nil 26/01 19) GREEN PHEONIX MS COAL nil 37,500 nil 27/01 20) ENDEAVOUR ATL ATF 37,800 nil nil 22/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL