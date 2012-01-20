Jan 20- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAM FALCON IOS UREA 01/12 13/01 25/01 nil 2,038 nil 18,285 2) CIELO-DI-AMALFI CB MAIZE 13/01 14/01 26/01 1,840 nil nil 8,207 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 15/01 15/01 21/01 nil 1,154 nil 16,752 4) PREM MALA ATL HSD 14/01 19/01 21/01 nil 7,800 nil 32,200 5) MAERSK MIYAJI MA SW LAN 19/01 19/01 20/01 nil 30,400 nil 4,400 6) LIQUID SUCCESS ATL CPO/RBD 19/01 19/01 20/01 nil 2,664 nil 2,336 7) SVENNER WSS COAL 19/01 19/01 21/01 nil 24,800 nil 30,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) G VILLE/M JEWEL GSA MACHINERY nil 58 nil 17/12 --- 2) T BRITOIL/B LEIG GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 --- 3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 11,000 nil 01/07 --- 4) T BRITOIL/B JMC GSA MACH(SPM OP) nil n.a. nil 01/07 --- 5) BARGE CSD SICAL SICAL SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 01/10 --- 6) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 7,000 nil 16/01 --- 7) MAAN AUNG DIX TIMBER nil 4458 (U) nil 18/01 --- 8) T CHAN/B CHAND PL GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 18/01 --- 9) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 19/01 --- 10) LOURDS ATL FO nil 6,000 nil 20/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JAG RISHI JMB IOP 52,500 nil nil 20/01 2) GENCO AQUITINE WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 20/01 3) ANNETTE SSM MACHINER nil 16 (U) nil 21/01 4) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 94,266 nil 21/01 5) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 10,000 nil 21/01 6) GULF MUTTARAH IOS LAN nil 12,600 nil 21/01 7) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 95,568 nil 22/01 8) T.H SYMPHONY IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 22/01 9) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 9,500 nil 22/01 10) ENDEAVOUR ATL ATF 37,800 nil nil 22/01 11) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 55,000 nil 23/01 12) APJ JAD SW COAL nil 50,000 nil 23/01 13) GAS CHEM STADE BENLINE AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 23/01 14) FUJISAN MARU DIX CEMENT nil 16,500 nil 23/01 15) VIPAVA MS COAL nil 46,000 nil 24/01 16) RED EAGLE SSM M/FO/AT/HSD 62,000 nil nil 24/01 17) EMERALD STAR HL IOP 52,700 nil nil 24/01 18) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 84,154 nil 25/01 19) INLACO BRAVE JMC TIMBER nil 3,600 nil 25/01 20) GLOBAL CHALLE ML CPO nil 11,000 nil 26/01 21) GREEN PHEON MS COAL nil 37,500 nil 27/01 22) MERCY WISDOM JMC MAIZE 12,000 nil nil 28/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL