India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 20- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAM FALCON IOS UREA 01/12 13/01 25/01 nil 2,038 nil 18,285 2) CIELO-DI-AMALFI CB MAIZE 13/01 14/01 26/01 1,840 nil nil 8,207 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 15/01 15/01 21/01 nil 1,154 nil 16,752 4) PREM MALA ATL HSD 14/01 19/01 21/01 nil 7,800 nil 32,200 5) MAERSK MIYAJI MA SW LAN 19/01 19/01 20/01 nil 30,400 nil 4,400 6) LIQUID SUCCESS ATL CPO/RBD 19/01 19/01 20/01 nil 2,664 nil 2,336 7) SVENNER WSS COAL 19/01 19/01 21/01 nil 24,800 nil 30,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) G VILLE/M JEWEL GSA MACHINERY nil 58 nil 17/12 --- 2) T BRITOIL/B LEIG GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 --- 3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 11,000 nil 01/07 --- 4) T BRITOIL/B JMC GSA MACH(SPM OP) nil n.a. nil 01/07 --- 5) BARGE CSD SICAL SICAL SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 01/10 --- 6) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 7,000 nil 16/01 --- 7) MAAN AUNG DIX TIMBER nil 4458 (U) nil 18/01 --- 8) T CHAN/B CHAND PL GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 18/01 --- 9) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 19/01 --- 10) LOURDS ATL FO nil 6,000 nil 20/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JAG RISHI JMB IOP 52,500 nil nil 20/01 2) GENCO AQUITINE WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 20/01 3) ANNETTE SSM MACHINER nil 16 (U) nil 21/01 4) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 94,266 nil 21/01 5) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 10,000 nil 21/01 6) GULF MUTTARAH IOS LAN nil 12,600 nil 21/01 7) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 95,568 nil 22/01 8) T.H SYMPHONY IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 22/01 9) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 9,500 nil 22/01 10) ENDEAVOUR ATL ATF 37,800 nil nil 22/01 11) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 55,000 nil 23/01 12) APJ JAD SW COAL nil 50,000 nil 23/01 13) GAS CHEM STADE BENLINE AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 23/01 14) FUJISAN MARU DIX CEMENT nil 16,500 nil 23/01 15) VIPAVA MS COAL nil 46,000 nil 24/01 16) RED EAGLE SSM M/FO/AT/HSD 62,000 nil nil 24/01 17) EMERALD STAR HL IOP 52,700 nil nil 24/01 18) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 84,154 nil 25/01 19) INLACO BRAVE JMC TIMBER nil 3,600 nil 25/01 20) GLOBAL CHALLE ML CPO nil 11,000 nil 26/01 21) GREEN PHEON MS COAL nil 37,500 nil 27/01 22) MERCY WISDOM JMC MAIZE 12,000 nil nil 28/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: