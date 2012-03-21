Mar 21- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA W.M.BLADES 21/03 21/03 21/03 TOCOM nil 15 (U)
2) ASAVARI S.WORLD CPO 16/03 20/03 21/03 nil 8,100 nil 3,900
3) SANTA SURIYA I WW TIMBER 13/03 19/03 27/03 nil1425(U) nil7556(U)
4) JAG RANI JMB IOF 21/03 21/03 24/03 nil TOCOM nil 45,000
5) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 16/03 19/03 21/03 nil 5,488 nil 218
6) DONG A CALYPSO ACT M-XYLINE 17/03 20/03 21/03 6,750 nil nil 3,250
7) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG 20/03 20/03 21/03 4,181 nil nil 4,946
8) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. 19/03 20/03 21/03 n.a. nil n.a.
9) T CHAND/ B CHAND PGSA SPM OP. 13/03 16/03 22/03 nil n.a. nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) T G ROSS S/B G CO GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 03/09 ---
2) BANGLAR MONI WW TIMBER nil 4180 (U) nil 19/03 ---
3) SWARNA KAVERI ATL HSD/SKO 60,000 nil nil 19/03 ---
4) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 20/03 ---
5) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 21/03 ---
6) ALPINE MONIQUE IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 21/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) AL-MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 3,500 nil 21/03
2) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 22/03
3) COURCHEVILLE SW LPG nil 8,500 nil 22/03
4) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 23/03
5) NAVDHENU PURNA ASP IOF nil 45,000 nil 24/03
6) NAVIOUS MERCOATOR WW COAL nil 20,000 nil 24/03
7) SABRINA-I WW COAL nil 27,000 nil 25/03
8) HAMBURG MAX MS COAL nil 72,000 nil 25/03
9) SC PACIFIC JMB MACHINERY 56 (U) nil nil 26/03
10) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 21,680 nil 29/03
11) IKAN BAWAL HL COAL nil 76,689 nil 30/03
12) SC PELAGICA JMB MACH. 115 (U) nil nil 04/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL