Mar 22- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA W.M.BLADES 21/03 21/03 22/03 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY 22/03 22/03 22/03 nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) SANTA SURIYA I WW TIMBER 13/03 19/03 27/03 nil1397(U) nil6113(U) 4) JAG RANI JMB IOF 21/03 21/03 23/03 nil 17,858 nil 27,142 5) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 20/03 21/03 24/03 nil 3,204 nil 11,796 6) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE 21/03 21/03 22/03 nil 36,000 nil 22,000 7) ALPINE MONIQUE IOS HSD 21/03 21/03 22/03 18,240 nil nil 23,760 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) T G ROSS S/B GA C GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 03/09 --- 2) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 21/03 --- 3) BANGLAR MONI WW TIMBER nil 4180 (U) nil 19/03 --- 4) SWARNA KAVERI ATL HSD/SKO 60,000 nil nil 19/03 --- 5) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 2,361 nil 21/03 --- 6) COURCHEVILLE SW LPG nil 8,500 nil 22/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) AL-MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 3,500 nil 22/03 2) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 23/03 3) JAG RANI JMB IOP 50,000 nil nil 23/03 4) NAVDHENU PURNA ASP IOF nil 45,000 nil 24/03 5) NAVIOUS MERCOATOR WW COAL nil 20,000 nil 24/03 6) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 21,680 nil 24/03 7) SABRINA-I WW COAL nil 27,000 nil 25/03 8) HAMBURG MAX MS COAL nil 72,000 nil 25/03 9) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/03 10) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY 56 (U) nil nil 26/03 11) CHANG HANG FEN IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 26/03 12) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 94,987 nil 27/03 13) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 28/03 14) IKAN BAWAL HL COAL nil 76,689 nil 30/03 15) SC PELAJICA JMB MACH. 115 (U) nil nil 04/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL