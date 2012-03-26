Mar 26- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SANTA SURIYA I WW TIMBER 13/03 19/03 28/03 nil 746(U) nil2210(U) 2) NAVIOUS MERCOATOR WW COAL 24/03 24/03 26/03 nil 8,515 nil 7,380 3) NAVDHENU PURNA ASP IOF 25/03 25/03 28/03 nil 15,349 nil 29,751 4) COURCHEVILLE SW LPG 22/03 25/03 26/03 nil 4,231 nil 4,269 5) HAMBURG MAX MS COAL 25/03 25/03 28/03 nil 15,539 nil 56,461 6) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. 23/03 24/03 27/03 nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) T G ROSS S/B G C NGSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 03/09 --- 2) T CHAND/ B CHAND PGSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/03 --- 3) BANGLAR MONI WW TIMBER nil 4180 (U) nil 19/03 --- 4) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 21,680 nil 24/03 --- 5) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 3,000 nil 25/03 --- 6) SABRINA-I WW COAL nil 27,000 nil 25/03 --- 7) DAIDUONG QUEEN JMC MAIZE 9,500 nil nil 26/03 --- 8) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 552/400 26/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY 56 (U) nil nil 26/03 2) CHANG HANG FEN IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 26/03 3) MALAVIKA ADMIRAL IOP 50,000 nil nil 26/03 4) TRIUMPH ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 27/03 5) GULF MUTTRAH ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 27/03 6) NILUFUR SULTAN IOS CSFO nil 12,000 nil 27/03 7) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 27/03 8) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 94,987 nil 28/03 9) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 28/03 10) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 91,325 nil 28/03 11) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 55,000 nil 29/03 12) IKAN BAWAL HL COAL nil 76,689 nil 30/03 13) UNITY GSA CNTR nil nil 100/120 30/03 14) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 30/03 15) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 30/03 16) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/SKO nil 62,400 nil 30/03 17) MERCY WISDOM JMC MAIZE 12,000 nil nil 31/03 18) SHAH DENIZ BENLINE CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 04/02 19) SC PELAJICA JMB MACH. nil nil nil 04/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL