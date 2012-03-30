Mar 30- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY 27/03 30/03 30/03 nil TOCOM nil 54 (U)
2) UNITY GSA CNTR 29/03 29/03 30/03 nil 47/250 nil 20
3) BANGLAR MONI WW TIMBER 19/03 27/03 04/01 nil 599(U) nil2156(U)
4) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 24/03 27/03 31/03 nil 4,533 nil 8,787
5) GULF MUTTRAH ATL HSD 27/03 29/03 31/03 25,900 nil nil 14,100
6) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE 28/03 30/03 31/03 nil 5,900 nil 89,087
7) EMERALD STAR S.WORLD COAL 28/03 28/03 31/03 nil 14,035 nil 36,455
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) T G ROSS S/B G CO GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 03/09 ---
2) T CHAN S/B CHA PL GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 29/03 ---
3) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 29/03 ---
4) DAIDUONG QUEEN JMC MAIZE 9,500 nil nil 26/03 ---
5) JAG LAXMI (14.0) JMB CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 28/03 ---
6) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 28/03 ---
7) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/SKO nil 62,400 nil 29/03 ---
8) M.VAMADEVA GSA LPG nil 12,000 nil 29/03 ---
9) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 55,000 nil 30/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) IKAN BAWAL HL COAL nil 76,689 nil 30/03
2) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA BENTONITE nil 6,125 nil 30/03
3) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 30/03
4) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,401 nil 30/03
5) COURCHEVILLE S.WORLD LPG nil 16,000 nil 30/03
6) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 31/03
7) ERNEST N ADSTEAN LPG nil 4,500 nil 31/03
8) BAILUZHON IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 31/03
9) MERCY WISDOM JMC MAIZE 12,000 nil nil 04/01
10) SHAH DENIZ BENLINE CRUDE nil 90,975 nil 04/02
11) GUNES K IOS CSFO nil 5,200 nil 04/02
12) JEWEL OF SHINAS ATL IOF nil 52,999 nil 04/02
13) CE SHILLA JMB CRUDE nil 95,000 nil 04/03
14) MARIA LAURA PREM JMB COAL nil 80,000 nil 04/06
15) SC PELAJICA JMB MACH. 115 (U) nil nil 04/08
16) DESH GAURAV JMB CRUDE nil 79,252 nil 04/09
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL