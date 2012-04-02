Apr 02- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DAIDUONG QUEEN JMC MAIZE 26/03 01/04 07/04 TOCOME nil nil 9,500 2) MERCY WISDOM JMC MAIZE 02/04 02/04 07/04 TOCOME nil nil 12,000 3) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT 30/03 30/03 03/04 nil 4,200 nil 6,401 4) BANGLAR MONI WW TIMBER 19/04 30/03 04/04 nil 666 nil 72 5) EMERALD STAR S.WORLD COAL 28/03 30/03 02/04 nil 4,680 nil 4,155 6) M.VAMADEVA GSA LPG 29/03 01/04 03/04 nil 4,697 nil 16,303 7) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE 30/03 01/04 03/04 nil 31,200 nil 23,800 8) RED EAGLE SSM FO 29/03 01/04 04/04 nil 4,300 nil 58,100 9) IKAN BAWAL HL COAL 30/03 30/03 03/04 nil 16,015 nil 32,803 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 28/03 --- 2) COURCHEVILLE S.WORLD LPG nil 16,000 nil 30/03 --- 3) BAI-LUR-ZHOU IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 31/03 --- 4) SHAH DENIZ BENLINE CRUDE nil 90,975 nil 02/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) GUNES K IOS CSFO nil 5,200 nil 02/04 2) JEWEL OF SHINAS ADMIRAL IOF nil 52,999 nil 02/04 3) MALAVIKA ADMIRAL IOP 50,000 nil nil 02/04 4) SYMI ATL LPG nil 17,000 nil 03/04 5) CE SHILLA JMB CRUDE nil 95,000 nil 03/04 6) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 95,000 nil 04/04 7) MALATHI ADMIRAL IOP 50,000 nil nil 04/04 8) MARIA LAURA PREM JMB COAL nil 80,000 nil 06/04 9) OMVATHI PREM WWS CRUDE nil 87,690 nil 06/04 10) BBC BELEWAR MARCONS MACHINERY nil 47 nil 06/04 11) DESH BHAKTH ATL CRUDE nil 95,000 nil 07/04 12) GINGA LANNER GAC BUTYLE ACRYLATE 300 nil 07/04 13) DESH GAURAV JMB CRUDE 79,252 nil 09/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL