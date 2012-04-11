Apr 11- Port conditions of New Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GOLDEN BLESSINGS JMB CPO 10/04 10/04 12/04 nil 1,350 nil 11,900 2) MALATHI ADMIRAL IOP 11/04 11/04 12/04 nil nil nil 50,000 3) SYMI ATL LPG 03/04 08/04 12/04 nil 4,933 nil 7,977 4) GULF JUMEIRAH IOS ATF 08/04 09/04 11/04 18,840 nil nil 9,000 5) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE 05/04 10/04 11/04 nil 49,330 nil 45,670 6) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 05/04 09/04 11/04 nil 3,124 nil 8,726 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 28/03 --- 2) OMVATHI PREM WSS CRUDE nil 87,690 nil 06/04 --- 3) DESH BHAKTH JMB CRUDE nil 95,000 nil 07/04 --- 4) DESH GAURAV JMB CRUDE nil 79,252 nil 09/04 --- 5) MADONA ATL M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 09/04 --- 6) SWARNA KAVERI ATL HSD 37,000 nil nil 09/04 --- 7) M.DATTATREYA GSA LPG nil 13,000 nil 09/04 --- 8) SE PELAGICA JMB MACH nil nil nil 10/04 --- 9) SANTA SURIYA III WWS TIMBER nil 7,577 nil 10/04 --- 10) BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 11/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) RATNA SHRUTHI --- CRUDE nil 95,403 nil 12/04 2) EGS CREST --- GRANITE nil 1,400 nil 12/04 3) GUNES K --- CSFO nil 5,200 nil 13/04 4) PORT CANTON --- COAL nil 50,000 nil 13/04 5) AL MARONA --- AMMONIA nil 4,000 nil 13/04 6) LODESTAR GRACE --- METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 13/04 7) STERILIN --- STY.MONOMER nil 852 nil 14/04 8) PRIDE --- LAN nil 35,000 nil 14/04 9) SPAR MIRA --- COAL nil 24,107 nil 15/04 10) SAINT NIKOLAS --- HFO nil 32,000 nil 15/04 11) JAG LAXMI --- CRUDE nil 91,592 nil 15/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL