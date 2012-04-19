Apr 19Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SC QUINDAGO JMB RBD PL 15/04 17/04 20/04 nil 3,376 nil 7,196 2) THERESA GALAXY ML RBD PO 19/04 19/04 20/04 nil TOCOM nil 12,000 3) SANTA SURIYA III WWS TIMBER 10/04 17/04 24/04 nil1101(U) nil6293(U) 4) IRIS HALO MARCONS IOP 17/04 18/04 19/04 12,100 nil nil 29,900 5) M.DATTATREYA GSA LPG 09/04 19/04 21/04 nil 238 nil 12,762 6) CHAMPION PRIDE ATL LAN 16/04 17/04 19/04 25,900 nil nil 3,800 7) PRATHIBHA WARNA ATL HSD 18/04 18/04 19/04 nil 14,000 nil 2,000 8) CMB POMERAL BENLINE COAL 19/04 19/04 22/04 nil TOCOM nil 82,500 9) BOTTIGLIERI FLA JMB COAL 17/04 17/04 20/04 nil 29,320 nil 38,180 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 11/04 --- 2) CIELO-DI-VENEZIA MARCONS IOF/IOL 27,000 nil nil 12/04 --- 3) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE nil 95,403 nil 12/04 --- 4) ORCHIDS ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 16/04 --- 5) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 18/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) DUBAI CROWN JMB IOF nil 49,139 nil 19/04 2) PORT MORESBY S.WAYS COAL nil 53,000 nil 20/04 3) DESH SAMMAN JMB CRUDE nil 96,432 nil 20/04 4) SEA MOON WW COAL nil 24,548 nil 20/04 5) IKAN KEDEWAS SICAL COAL nil 19,800 nil 20/04 6) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,500 nil 20/04 7) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 21/04 8) V-398 DBK SEA TRIAL nil nil nil 21/04 9) OMEGA KING IOS VGO nil 42,000 nil 22/04 10) EARNEST N ADSTEAM LPG nil 5,000 nil 22/04 11) TIGER MANGO btl CNTR nil nil 300/300 23/04 12) SUNBAY MARCONS IOF nil 55,000 nil 23/04 13) ALPINE MIA IOS LAN nil 11,000 nil 23/04 14) LUEBBERT IOS MOP nil 27,000 nil 23/04 15) STROBOLOS nil FO nil 8,000 nil 23/04 16) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSPHO nil 62,000 nil 24/04 17) MARCHE ROKEE JMB MACHINERY nil 36 (U) nil 24/04 18) DOUBLE PROGRESS HL COAL nil 84,150 nil 26/04 19) ATHINUM JMB CRUDE nil 86,668 nil 28/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL