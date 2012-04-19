Apr 19Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SC QUINDAGO JMB RBD PL 15/04 17/04 20/04 nil 3,376 nil 7,196
2) THERESA GALAXY ML RBD PO 19/04 19/04 20/04 nil TOCOM nil 12,000
3) SANTA SURIYA III WWS TIMBER 10/04 17/04 24/04 nil1101(U) nil6293(U)
4) IRIS HALO MARCONS IOP 17/04 18/04 19/04 12,100 nil nil 29,900
5) M.DATTATREYA GSA LPG 09/04 19/04 21/04 nil 238 nil 12,762
6) CHAMPION PRIDE ATL LAN 16/04 17/04 19/04 25,900 nil nil 3,800
7) PRATHIBHA WARNA ATL HSD 18/04 18/04 19/04 nil 14,000 nil 2,000
8) CMB POMERAL BENLINE COAL 19/04 19/04 22/04 nil TOCOM nil 82,500
9) BOTTIGLIERI FLA JMB COAL 17/04 17/04 20/04 nil 29,320 nil 38,180
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 11/04 ---
2) CIELO-DI-VENEZIA MARCONS IOF/IOL 27,000 nil nil 12/04 ---
3) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE nil 95,403 nil 12/04 ---
4) ORCHIDS ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 16/04 ---
5) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 18/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) DUBAI CROWN JMB IOF nil 49,139 nil 19/04
2) PORT MORESBY S.WAYS COAL nil 53,000 nil 20/04
3) DESH SAMMAN JMB CRUDE nil 96,432 nil 20/04
4) SEA MOON WW COAL nil 24,548 nil 20/04
5) IKAN KEDEWAS SICAL COAL nil 19,800 nil 20/04
6) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,500 nil 20/04
7) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 21/04
8) V-398 DBK SEA TRIAL nil nil nil 21/04
9) OMEGA KING IOS VGO nil 42,000 nil 22/04
10) EARNEST N ADSTEAM LPG nil 5,000 nil 22/04
11) TIGER MANGO btl CNTR nil nil 300/300 23/04
12) SUNBAY MARCONS IOF nil 55,000 nil 23/04
13) ALPINE MIA IOS LAN nil 11,000 nil 23/04
14) LUEBBERT IOS MOP nil 27,000 nil 23/04
15) STROBOLOS nil FO nil 8,000 nil 23/04
16) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSPHO nil 62,000 nil 24/04
17) MARCHE ROKEE JMB MACHINERY nil 36 (U) nil 24/04
18) DOUBLE PROGRESS HL COAL nil 84,150 nil 26/04
19) ATHINUM JMB CRUDE nil 86,668 nil 28/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL