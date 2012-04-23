Apr 23- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SANTA SURIYA WWS TIMBER 10/04 17/04 24/04 nil 1,043(U) nil 1,136(U) 2) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT 20/04 21/04 24/04 nil 5,500 nil 8,500 3) CIELO-DI-VENEZIA MARCONS IOF/IOL 04/12 22/04 24/04 5,850 nil nil 21,150 4) SEA MOON WW COAL 21/04 22/04 23/04 nil 9,772 nil 14,776 5) EARNEST N ADSTEAM LPG 22/04 22/04 25/04 nil 4,660 nil 14,048 6) OMEGA KING IOS VGO 23/04 23/04 25/04 nil TOCOM nil 42,000 7) M. BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 04/11 22/04 24/04 nil 3,116 nil 15,884 8) C SUN / C PLUTO GSA SPM OP. 19/04 19/04 ----- nil n.a. nil 15,884 9) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. 20/04 20/04 ----- nil n.a. nil 15,884 10) PORTMORESBY S.WAYS COAL 20/04 22/04 25/04 nil 6,930 nil 46,369 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) T G R SEA/B G CO GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 03/09 --- 2) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE nil 95,403 nil 04/12 --- 3) IKAN KEDEWAS SICAL COAL nil 19,800 nil 20/04 --- 4) DESH SAMMAN JMB CRUDE nil 96,432 nil 21/04 --- 5) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 21/04 --- 6) JAG PUSHPA ATL HSD nil 7,000 nil 22/04 --- 7) SUNBAY MARCONS IOF nil 55,000 nil 22/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) V-398 DBK SEA TRIAL nil n.a. nil 23/04 2) LUEBBERT IOS MOP nil 27,000 nil 23/04 3) JAG PRADEEP ATL HSD nil 13,000 nil 23/04 4) STROVOLOS ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 24/04 5) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSPHO nil 62,000 nil 24/04 6) MARCHE ROKEE JMB MACHINERY(I) nil 36 (U) nil 24/04 7) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 24/04 8) DUBAI CROWN ADMIRAL IOP 50,000 nil nil 24/04 9) S.C.BELAGICA JMB MACHINERY 64(U) nil nil 24/04 10) TIGER MANGO btl CNTR nil nil 300/300 24/04 11) ALPINE MIA IOS LAN nil 11,000 nil 25/04 12) ANUSHREE FAME GSA W.MILL BL nil 15 (U) nil 25/04 13) DOUBLE PROGRESS HL COAL nil 84,150 nil 26/04 14) ATHINUM JMB CRUDE nil 86,668 nil 28/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL