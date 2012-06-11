Jun 11- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessels 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) OCEAN FLOWER IOS MOP 08/06 08/06 14/06 nil 163 nil 37
2) OUTRAVILING-III CB MAIZE 07/06 07/06 15/06 nil 3,650 nil 6,200
3) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 07/06 10/06 14/06 nil 3,212 nil 788
4) RED EAGLE SSM SKO 07/06 09/06 12/06 4,800 nil nil 35,200
5) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE 06/06 10/06 11/06 nil 878 nil 5,122
6) PRATHIBHA CAUVERY ATL FO 09/06 11/06 12/06 nil 21,492 nil 32,248
7) JUBLIANT SUCCESS HL COAL 08/06 10/06 13/06 nil 30,792 nil 20,908
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) ERNEST N SW LPG nil 10,000 nil 14/06 ---
2) SE PANTHIA JMB MACHINERY nil 86 nil 15/06 ---
3) SEA EMPIRE MS COAL nil 69,100 nil 14/06 ---
4) TROISTSKY BRIDGE ATL VGO 42,000 nil nil 12/06 ---
5) MEGALONISSOS IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 11/06 ---
6) FAIR-FATEHON DBK RBDPO nil 6,000 nil 11/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) CENTENARIO FORZA JMB IOF nil 50,000 nil 11/06
2) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 11/06
3) CHANG HANG S.WORLD NAPHTHA 35,000 nil nil 12/06
4) M. MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 12/06
5) VINALINES SKY WW TIMBER nil 6,475 nil 12/06
6) AL MARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 4,000 nil 12/06
7) GOLDEN DOMINANCE ATL M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 12/06
8) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 12/06
9) ANUSHREE FAME GSA W.MILL BLAD 15 nil nil 13/06
10) DEAN CASTLE GSA MACHINERY nil 40 nil 13/06
11) SIMGE AKSOY MARCONS IOF nil 52,400 nil 13/06
12) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,000 nil 13/06
13) HELLESPONT CHARGERACT STY.MONOMER nil 1,106 nil 13/06
14) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 14/06
15) SENNA 4 S.W LPG nil 2,000 nil 14/06
16) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANO nil 3,500 nil 15/06
17) TRANS NANJING WSS COAL nil 79,674 nil 15/06
18) RATNA POOJA JMB CRUD nil 91,582 nil 16/06
19) VENUS TRIUMP BENLINE MACHINE nil 35 nil 18/06
20) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 60,000 nil nil 20/06
21) OUTRAVILING CB MAIZE 12,000 nil nil 22/06
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL