Jun 21- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SANKO MARBLE JMB UREA 12/06 14/06 26/06 nil 5,976 nil 24,620 2) THERESA GALAXY ML CPO 18/06 18/06 20/06 nil 1,925 nil 2,500 3) PEARL OF SEA WW TIMBER 19/06 19/06 24/06 nil 201 nil 5,571 4) OUTRAVILING-III CB MAIZE 07/06 07/06 21/06 TOCOME nil nil 1,150 5) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG 08/06 19/06 23/06 nil 1,070 nil 18,930 6) SEA CRYSTAL ATL M-XYLINE 13/06 20/06 21/06 nil nil nil 5,000 7) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE 16/06 19/06 20/06 nil 28,000 nil 22,200 8) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 15/06 19/06 20/06 nil 5,789 nil 7,211 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) PRATHIBHA CAU S.WORLD FO nil n.a. nil 13/06 --- 2) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 49,679 nil 16/06 --- 3) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 18/06 --- 4) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 19/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) DAHAIATUL KALBI DIX TIMBER nil 6,404 nil 20/06 2) PRUDENT ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 20/06 3) DOUBLE FANTACY JMB COAL nil 84,500 nil 20/06 4) THOR DYNAMIC WSS MACHINERY nil 40 nil 21/06 5) H.R.MARION JMB MACHINERY 96 nil nil 21/06 6) ETC NEFERTARY IOS LAN nil 15,000 nil 21/06 7) FELECIA SW COAL nil 18,000 nil 21/06 8) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,630 nil 22/06 9) STX QUEEN GAC IOF nil 54,000 nil 23/06 10) W..SKY JMB COAL nil 82,500 nil 23/06 11) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 94,845 nil 23/06 12) AEGENT BERDERA JMB CPO nil 9,500 nil 23/06 13) GENMAR IAJY IOS CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 23/06 14) GL. ZHOUSHAN HL COAL nil 88,000 nil 25/06 15) MANULAELA BTL BOXES 300 600 nil 25/06 16) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA W.BLADES nil 18 nil 25/06 17) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 95,526 nil 25/06 18) RATNA NAMRITA JMB CRUDE nil 93,870 nil 25/06 19) OEL SHREYAS GSA BOXES 100 100 nil 26/06 20) NAVION FENNIA GAC CRUDE nil 80,457 nil 30/06 21) INDUS PROSPERITY SEAWAYS COAL nil 35,000 nil 01/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL