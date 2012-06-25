Jun 25- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DAHAIATUL KALBI DIX TIMBER 20/06 20/06 02/07 nil 624(U) nil4750(U) 2) OUTRAVILING-III CB MAIZE 06/07 06/07 26/06 TOCOM nil nil 700 3) STX QUEEN GAC IOF 23/06 23/06 26/06 nil 19,804 nil 28,294 4) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 19/06 23/06 27/06 nil 5,731 nil 11,253 5) DONG A IRIS JMC M-XYLINE 24/06 24/06 25/06 3,500 nil nil 6,500 6) GAZ FRATERNITY S.WORD LPG 24/06 24/06 25/06 nil 842 nil 1,958 7) DOUBLE FANTACY JMB COAL 20/06 21/06 25/06 nil 17,109 nil 2,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) PRATHIBHA CAUVERY S.WORLD FO nil n.a. nil 13/06 --- 2) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/06 --- 3) GENMAR AJAX (13.0)IOS CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 23/06 --- 4) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 10,000 nil 24/06 --- 5) W..SKY(UPCL) 14.0 JMB COAL nil 82,500 nil 24/06 --- 6) FOURBAY ATL FO 88,000 nil nil 24/06 --- 7) RATNA NAMRITA JMB CRUDE nil 93,870 nil 25/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) GL. ZHOUSHAN HL COAL nil 88,000 nil 25/06 2) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 95,526 nil 25/06 3) ETC NEFERTARY IOS NAPHTHA 35,000 nil nil 25/06 4) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 26/06 5) MANUELA BTL CNTR nil nil 600/300 27/06 6) SWARNA BRAHMA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 27/06 7) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA W.BLADES nil 18 nil 27/06 8) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil 547/250 nil 28/06 9) NAVDHENU PURNA MARCON IOF nil 52,000 nil 28/06 10) NAVION FENNIA GAC CRUDE nil 80,457 nil 30/06 11) CT. DUBLIN ACT STY.MONO nil 850 nil 07/01 12) HR MARION JMB MACHINERY 96 (U) nil nil 07/01 13) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSD 56,100 nil nil 07/01 14) SE POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY 89 (U) nil nil 07/03 15) INDUS PROSPERITY SEAWAYS COAL nil 35,000 nil 07/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL