Jun 29- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OEL SHREYAS GSA BOXES 27/06 27/06 27/06 15 36 nil 85/64 2) DAHAIATUL KALBI DIX TIMBER 20/06 22/06 02/07 nil 1,218 nil 2,575 3) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 19/06 23/06 27/06 nil 5,149 nil 331 4) ETC NEFERTARY IOS NAPHTHA 25/06 25/06 27/06 27,550 nil nil 2,100 5) W.SKY JMB COAL 24/06 25/06 29/06 nil 28,500 nil 38,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) PRATHIBHA CAUVERY S.WORLD FO nil n.a. nil 13/06 --- 2) M DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/06 --- 3) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 10,000 nil 24/06 --- 4) FOURBAY ATL FO 88,000 nil nil 24/06 --- 5) RATNA NAMRITA JMB CRUDE nil 93,870 nil 25/06 --- 6) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 95,526 nil 25/06 --- 7) GL. ZHOUSHAN HL COAL nil 88,000 nil 25/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MANUELA BTL BOXES 300 600 nil 27/06 2) SWARNA BRAHMA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 28/06 3) NAVDHENU PURNA MARCON IOF nil 52,000 nil 28/06 4) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA W.BLADES nil 18 nil 28/06 5) OSLO TRADER IOS MOP nil 26,000 nil 29/06 6) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 250 547 nil 29/06 7) NAVION FENNIA GAC CRUDE nil 80,457 nil 30/06 8) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 30/06 9) DONOU S.WORLD LPG nil 3,000 nil 30/06 10) HR MARION JMB MACHINERY 96 nil nil 01/07 11) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSD 56,100 nil nil 02/07 12) CT. DUBLIN ACT STY.MONOMER nil 850 nil 03/07 13) SE POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY 89 nil nil 03/07 14) WELL HERO JMB COAL nil 82,500 nil 04/07 15) INDUS PROSPERITY SEAWAYS COAL nil 35,000 nil 05/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL