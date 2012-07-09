Jul 09- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) JAG RISHI JMB IOF 07/06 07/06 07/10 nil 14,070 nil 22,945 2) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 07/08 07/08 07/11 nil 5,833 nil 14,167 3) BELSIZE PARK IOS CSFO 07/07 07/08 07/09 nil 7,700 nil 1,300 4) WELL HERO JMB COAL 07/05 07/05 07/12 nil 11,824 nil 50,642 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA W.MILL.BL nil 15 nil 07/04 --- 2) FORTUNE CLOUD WW TIMBER nil 13524(U) nil 07/05 --- 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,070 nil 07/07 --- 4) COURCHEVILLE SW LPG nil 4,500 nil 07/07 --- 5) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/08 --- 6) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/08 --- 7) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 07/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 5,000 nil 07/10 2) PACIFIC POLARIS GAC LAN 35,000 nil nil 07/10 3) OEL SHREYAS GSA BOXES nil nil 120/160 07/10 4) HR MARION JMB MACHINERY 96 (U) nil nil 07/10 5) ASSADULLAH DIX TIMBER nil 6,106 nil 07/10 6) ALMAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 3,000 nil 07/10 7) ARUNDEL CASTLE CSC GRANITE 900 nil nil 07/11 8) DESH BHAKTH JMB CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 07/11 9) NORTHERN FELICITY BTL BOXES nil nil 450/200 07/11 10) SE POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY 89 (U) nil nil 07/12 11) GINGA HAWK GAC BUTY.ACR nil 5,000 nil 07/12 12) MINERVA LYDIA IOS ATF nil 36,000 nil 07/12 13) JEWEL OF SINHAS ATL IOF nil 45,000 nil 07/12 14) DESH BHAKTH IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 07/12 15) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 13/07 16) AL-MARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 15/07 17) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 15/07 18) DOUBLE FANTASY HL COAL nil 84,550 nil 17/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL