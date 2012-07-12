Jul 12- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) FORTUNE CLOUD WW TIMBER 05/07 10/07 --- nil 459 nil 13,065 2) HR MARION JMB MACHINERY 10/07 10/07 --- nil TOCOME nil 121 3) JAG RISHI JMB IOF 06/07 06/07 --- nil 9,450 nil 4,232 4) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 08/07 08/07 --- nil 5,743 nil 2,622 5) DESH BHAKTH JMB CRUDE 11/07 11/07 --- nil TOCOME nil 85,000 6) PACIFIC POLARIS GAC LAN 11/07 11/07 --- nil TOCOME nil 35,000 7) JAG PREETI ATL FO 11/07 11/07 --- nil 500 nil 5,500 8) WELL HERO JMB COAL 05/07 07/07 --- nil 24,105 nil 32,117 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MSHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,070 nil 07/07 --- 2) MMAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 08/07 --- 3) MVAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 08/07 --- 4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 09/07 --- 5) ASSADULLAH DIX TIMBER nil 7,447 nil 11/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL SHREYAS GSA BOXES nil nil 120/160 11/07 2) NORTHERN FELICITY BTL BOXES nil nil 450/200 11/07 3) DOUBLE FANTASY HL COAL nil 84,550 nil 11/07 4) SE POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY 89 nil nil 12/07 5) GINGA HA GAC ACRELATE nil 5,000 nil 12/07 6) MINERVA LYDIA IOS ATF 36,000 nil nil 12/07 7) DESH BHAKTH IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 12/07 8) PREM MALA ATL HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 12/07 9) JEWEL OF SINHAS ATL IOF nil 45,000 nil 13/07 10) ARUNDEL CASTLE CSC GRANITE 900 nil nil 13/07 11) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 14/07 12) AL-MARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 15/07 13) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 16/07 14) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 94,040 nil 16/07 15) BOW EAGLE ML PH.ACID nil 10,300 nil 16/07 16) RATNA PUJA SW CRUDE nil 88,500 nil 17/07 17) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 19/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL