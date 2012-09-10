Sep 10- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) C.G.223 28/08 28/08 nil nil 2) NIAMUL M DIX TIMBER 03/09 03/09 ----- nil 1,881 nil 8,121 3) STX JAGUAR JMB CPO 08/09 08/09 10/09 nil 7,004 nil 2,500 4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 03/09 09/09 11/09 nil 1,156 nil 5,844 5) CSC AUSPICIOUS ATL LAN 09/09 09/09 10/09 19,198 nil nil 15,802 6) GENCO WISDOM JMC COAL 09/09 09/09 12/09 nil 10,122 nil 36,478 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 09/04 --- 2) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 3,100 nil 09/06 --- 3) ATLANTIC EAGLE IOS ATF 36,000 nil nil 09/09 --- 4) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 14,489 nil 09/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) BIENDONG VICTORY CB HSD 38,500 nil nil 09/10 2) S.C.PALIGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 120 nil 09/11 3) GREEN WARRIOR JMB CRUDE nil 89,916 nil 09/11 4) THERESA CRYSTAL ML CPO nil 13,500 nil 09/12 5) BALITIC I.D MS COAL nil 25,668 nil 09/12 6) PORT MACAU SEAWAYS COAL nil 25,000 nil 09/12 7) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 58,000 nil 13/09 8) OMVATI PREM JMB CRUDE nil 87,471 nil 13/09 9) DESH SANMAN JMB CRUDE nil 83,970 nil 14/09 10) MYTERA MARIGO GAC CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 14/09 11) CSC CORAL SW LAN 35,000 nil nil 14/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL