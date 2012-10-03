BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Oct 03Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MAHARASHTRA JMB UREA(D) 01/10 01/10 10/10 nil nil 34,484 2) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT(D) 01/10 01/10 04/10 nil 4,755 nil 5,959 3) NAVDHENU ASP IOF(D) 02/10 02/10 06/10 nil nil 48,000 4) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG(D) 27/09 30/09 04/10 nil 4,248 nil 10,185 5) RED EAGLE SSM MS 29/09 02/10 03/10 nil 46,850 nil 13,600 6) MORNING ATL CRUDE(D) 25/09 02/10 03/10 nil 45,900 nil 39,100 7) GENCO NORMAND SW COAL(D) 02/10 02/10 06/10 nil nil 52,303 8) SCOTIAN EXPRESS JMB COAL(D) 02/10 02/10 05/10 nil 6,661 nil 70,127 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG(D) nil 13,000 nil 28/09 --- 2) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG(D) nil 20,000 nil 29/09 --- 3) J.L.NEHRU (BH) JMB CRUDE(D) nil 52,000 nil 30/09 --- 4) GENIE(KUWAIT)13.25JMB CRUDE(D) nil 88,484 nil 30/09 --- 5) KAMOME VICTORIA IOS ATF(L) 36,000 nil nil 02/10 --- 6) WADI ALBOSTAN MERCHANT COAL(D) nil 55,000 nil 03/10 --- 7) CHEM ROAD LILY K-STEAM PH.ACID(D) nil 10,000 nil 03/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) HARTATI JMC ST.MONOMER nil 995 nil 03/10 2) FORMOSA SIXTEEN IOS LAN(L) 35,000 nil nil 03/10 3) BHAGVATHI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 03/10 4) OMVATHI PREM JMB CRUDE(D) nil 86,917 nil 04/10 5) SEA FORCE ML CPO(D) nil 12,000 nil 04/10 6) DESH MAHIMA (UAE) JMB CRUDE(D) nil 91,262 nil 04/10 7) JAG PREETI ATL FO(D) nil 8,000 nil 04/10 8) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil 250 404 06/10 9) FENG HAI JMB CPO(D) nil 6,000 nil 07/10 10) S.C.PALIGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 120 Pkgs nil 15/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade