Oct 08Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MAHARASH JMB UREA 01/10 01/10 11/10 nil 5,247 nil 16,059 2) DA YA HAI MS COAL 06/10 06/10 09/10 nil 13,010 nil 29,122 3) WADI ALBOSTAN MERCHANT COAL 03/10 04/10 08/10 nil 15,116 nil 5,725 4) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE 05/10 07/10 08/10 nil 86,800 nil 5,462 7) SANGEET K-STEAM COAL 05/10 06/10 09/10 nil 29,930 nil 32,214 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil ----- 29/09 2) OMVATI PREM JMB CRUDE nil 86,917 nil ----- 04/10 3) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil ----- 04/10 4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 6,999 nil ----- 07/10 5) J.L.NEHRU (BH) JMB CRUDE nil 7,816 nil ----- 07/10 6) FENG HAI JMB CPO nil 6,000 nil ----- 07/10 7) DESH BHAKT IOS FO nil 84,000 nil ----- 08/10 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY 45 Pkgs nil nil 08/10 2) INTISAR ASHIT CRUDE nil 87,302 nil 08/10 4) SEA FORCE ML PALM STYRIN nil 8,000 nil 09/10 5) ISOLA BLUE IOS MS nil 25,000 nil 09/10 6) J.S.LOIRE MARCONS COAL nil 54,000 nil 09/10 7) TINOS WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 72,000 nil 10/10 8) CAPE FLORES MS BOXES nil nil 90(L) 10/10 9) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,500 nil 10/10 10) KARA SEA IOS CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 10/10 11) OEL TRUST GSA BOXES nil nil 100+100 11/10 12) NECTAR WSS CRUDE nil 78,319 nil 11/10 13) GOLDEN CRIST JMC MS nil 10,000 nil 11/10 14) GAS SERINITY SW LPG nil 3,000 nil 12/10 15) SEA HARVEST JMB COAL nil 71,000 nil 14/10 16) S.C.PALIGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 120 Pkgs nil 15/10 17) SPAR CAPELA INFINITY COAL nil 55,000 nil 15/10 18) RUI NING I WSS COAL nil 17,500 nil 15/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL