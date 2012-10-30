Oct 30- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC nil 23/10 23/10 ----- nil nil nil 2) R.M.POWER JMB UREA 27/10 29/10 11/03 nil 4,854 nil 29,182 3) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES 30/10 30/10 30/10 nil nil 150 4) M.KRISHNATREY GSA LPG 10/11 28/10 31/10 nil 5,017 nil 11,255 5) OMVATI PREM JMB CRUDE 25/10 30/10 31/10 nil nil 87,311 6) OCEAN PEGA GAC FO 25/10 27/10 30/10 nil nil 7) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 24/10 29/10 11/01 nil 1,025 nil 11,975 8) GREAT BRIGHT SICAL COAL 28/10 30/10 11/01 nil 6,072 nil 54,928 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII TUG-SPM.OP SPM.OP nil nil nil 22/10 --- 2) FREJA BALTEC IOS ATF 36,000 nil nil 24/10 --- 3) TILOS IOS LPG nil 17,000 nil 25/10 --- 4) WEICHI ATL NAPHTHA 36,000 nil nil 27/10 --- 5) LOURDES ATL FO nil 6,000 nil 29/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) PEDHOULAS TRAD K.STEAM COAL nil 71,455 nil 30/10 2) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 30/10 3) XIAN RONG MAN IOS MOP nil 18,000 nil 30/10 4) CLOVE ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 30/10 5) TINOS WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 31/10 6) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 10,000 nil 31/10 7) DESH PREM JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 11/01 8) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 460 11/01 9) M.SHUBHATEYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 11/01 10) CMB MEDOC JMB COAL nil 82,500 nil 11/02 11) IKAN SAGAI KINSHIP COAL nil 35,000 nil 11/02 12) BEARING SEA ATL VGO 40,000 nil nil 11/02 13) DNK YUSUF I GHANIMATL HSD 36,000 nil nil 11/02 14) MORNING GLORY JMB CRUDE nil 85,330 nil 11/02 15) SKS TRENT IOS CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 11/02 16) EVER RICH I JMB CPO nil 7,000 nil 11/03 17) AS OCENIA SSM FO 29,000 nil nil 11/05 18) DOUBLE FANT HL COAL nil 83,000 nil 11/05 19) GREAT MARY ML GRANITE 1,500 nil nil 11/05 20) GUO-TOU-303 WSS COAL nil 82,485 nil 11/05 21) ROYAL PERIODOT JMC XYLINE nil 10,000 nil 11/06 22) GINGA LANN GAC BUTY.AC nil 600 nil 11/08 23) AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 11/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL