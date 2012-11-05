Nov 05- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 45 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC nil 23/10 23/10 11/05 nil nil nil 2) XIAN RONG MAN IOS MOP 30/10 31/10 11/05 nil nil nil 3,180 3) C.G.201 nil nil nil 4) NAVIOS CELESTIAL WW COAL 11/05 11/05 11/07 nil nil nil 5) BEARING SEA ATL VGO 11/02 11/03 11/06 nil nil nil 13,400 6) MORNING GLORY JMB CRUDE 11/02 11/04 11/05 nil nil nil 70,000 7) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 31/10 11/04 11/05 nil nil nil 4,643 10) GUO-TOU-303 WSS COAL 11/04 11/05 11/08 nil nil nil 6,639 11) CMB MEDOM JMB COAL 11/02 11/03 11/05 nil nil nil 24,061 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII TUG-SPM.OP SPM.OP nil nil nil 22/10 --- 2) TILOS IOS LPG nil 17,000 nil 25/10 --- 3) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 30/10 --- 4) TINOS WARRIO IOS CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 31/10 --- 5) M.SHUBHATE GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 11/01 --- 6) M.KRISHNATREYA GSA LPG nil nil nil 11/02 --- 7) DESH PREM JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 11/02 --- 8) SKS TRENT IOS CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 11/02 --- 9) CHALLENGE PO IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 11/04 --- 10) OCEAN CROWN ATL HSD 80,000 nil nil 11/04 --- 11) JAG PRAKASH ATL HSD 8,000 nil nil 11/04 --- 12) SANGEET K-STEAM COAL nil 82,000 nil 11/04 --- 13) PEARL OF SEA WW TIMBER nil 8,619 nil 11/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) AS OCENIA SSM FO 29,000 nil nil 11/05 2) DOUBLE FANTASY HL COAL nil 83,000 nil 11/05 3) RUDOLF SCHULTE ML CPO nil 12,000 nil 11/05 4) ROYAL PERIDOT JMC XYLINE nil 10,000 nil 11/06 5) OEL TRUST GSA BOXES nil nil 200 11/06 6) ARDMORE SEA IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 11/06 7) MAERSK GUSTO ATL LPG nil 10,425 nil 11/06 8) CO CO GYUN DIX TIMBER nil 11,213 nil 11/06 9) EURO SEA IOS FO nil 84,000 nil 11/06 10) CAPE FLORES MS BOXES nil nil 200 11/07 11) SEA HORSE ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 11/07 12) MEGALOHARI JMB COAL nil 69,226 nil 11/08 13) GENCO AQUITAINE JMC COAL nil 29,000 nil 11/08 14) MONTEREY ATL CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 11/08 15) PHEONIX LIGHT ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 11/08 16) GREAT MARY ML GRANITE 1,500 nil nil 11/08 17) KANG-YU GAC METCOKE nil 31,650 nil 11/09 18) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 91,480 nil 11/09 19) GINGA LANNER GAC BUTY.ACREL. nil 600 nil 11/10 20) AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 11/11 21) CLIPPER KAREN SEAPORT PALM STYRINE 6,200 nil nil 11/11 22) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 15/11 23) CLIPPER ODYSSE PLI PASSENGER nil 170 nil 24/11 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL