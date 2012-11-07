Nov 07- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 12
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 41
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) COASTAL TRIUM GAC nil 23/10 23/10 11/08 nil nil nil
2) RUDOLF SCHU ML CPO 11/05 11/06 11/08 nil 3,527 nil 8,473
3) NAVIOS CELEST WW COAL 11/05 11/05 11/08 nil 18,500 nil 32,634
4) TILOS IOS LPG 25/10 11/05 11/08 nil 5,640 nil 7,840
5) AS OCENIA SSM FO 11/05 11/06 11/07 6,300 nil nil 22,700
6) ARDMORE SEA IOS LAN 11/06 11/07 11/08 nil nil 35,000
7) GUO-TOU-303 WSS COAL 11/04 11/05 11/07 nil 26,906 nil 11,407
8) DOUBLE FANTA HL COAL 11/05 11/05 11/08 nil 34,191 nil 30,990
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII TUG SPM.OP nil nil nil 22/10 ---
2) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 30/10 ---
3) TINOS WARRI IOS CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 31/10 ---
4) M.SHUBHATEY GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 11/01 ---
5) DESH PREM JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 11/02 ---
6) CHALLENGE POINT IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 11/04 ---
7) OCEAN CROWN ATL HSD 80,000 nil nil 11/04 ---
8) SANGEET K-STEAM COAL nil 82,000 nil 11/04 ---
9) PEARL OF SEA WW TIMBER nil 8,619 nil 11/05 ---
10) MAERSK GUSTO ATL LPG nil 10,425 nil 11/06 ---
11) COCO GYUN DIX TIMBER nil 7,031 nil 11/06 ---
12) EURO SEA IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 11/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) SEA HORSE ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 11/07
2) CAPE FLORES MS BOXES nil nil 200 11/08
3) ROYAL PERIDOT JMC XYLINE nil 10,000 nil 11/08
4) MEGALOHARI JMB COAL nil 69,226 nil 11/08
5) MONTEREY ATL CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 11/08
6) PHEONIX LIGHT ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 11/08
7) COURCHEVILLE SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 11/08
8) KANG-YU GAC METCOKE nil 31,650 nil 11/09
9) DESH GARIM JMB CRUDE nil 91,480 nil 11/09
10) SYMI ATL LPG nil 6,000 nil 11/09
11) GREAT SHIP GAC BUNKERING nil nil nil 11/09
12) GINGA LANNER GAC BUTY AC nil 600 nil 11/09
13) GREAT MARY ML GRANITE 1,500 nil nil 11/10
14) GENCO AQUITAIN JMC COAL nil 29,000 nil 11/10
15) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 624 11/10
16) AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 11/11
17) CLIPPER KAREN SEAPORT PALM STY 6,200 nil nil 11/11
18) STOLT VINLAND JMB PH.ACID nil 8,886 nil 13/11
19) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 15/11
20) IRENES REHAIM nil MACHINERY nil 106 nil 24/11
21) BULK PATAGONIA JMB COAL nil 55,000 nil 15/11
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL