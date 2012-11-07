Nov 07- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) COASTAL TRIUM GAC nil 23/10 23/10 11/08 nil nil nil 2) RUDOLF SCHU ML CPO 11/05 11/06 11/08 nil 3,527 nil 8,473 3) NAVIOS CELEST WW COAL 11/05 11/05 11/08 nil 18,500 nil 32,634 4) TILOS IOS LPG 25/10 11/05 11/08 nil 5,640 nil 7,840 5) AS OCENIA SSM FO 11/05 11/06 11/07 6,300 nil nil 22,700 6) ARDMORE SEA IOS LAN 11/06 11/07 11/08 nil nil 35,000 7) GUO-TOU-303 WSS COAL 11/04 11/05 11/07 nil 26,906 nil 11,407 8) DOUBLE FANTA HL COAL 11/05 11/05 11/08 nil 34,191 nil 30,990 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII TUG SPM.OP nil nil nil 22/10 --- 2) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 30/10 --- 3) TINOS WARRI IOS CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 31/10 --- 4) M.SHUBHATEY GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 11/01 --- 5) DESH PREM JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 11/02 --- 6) CHALLENGE POINT IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 11/04 --- 7) OCEAN CROWN ATL HSD 80,000 nil nil 11/04 --- 8) SANGEET K-STEAM COAL nil 82,000 nil 11/04 --- 9) PEARL OF SEA WW TIMBER nil 8,619 nil 11/05 --- 10) MAERSK GUSTO ATL LPG nil 10,425 nil 11/06 --- 11) COCO GYUN DIX TIMBER nil 7,031 nil 11/06 --- 12) EURO SEA IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 11/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SEA HORSE ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 11/07 2) CAPE FLORES MS BOXES nil nil 200 11/08 3) ROYAL PERIDOT JMC XYLINE nil 10,000 nil 11/08 4) MEGALOHARI JMB COAL nil 69,226 nil 11/08 5) MONTEREY ATL CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 11/08 6) PHEONIX LIGHT ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 11/08 7) COURCHEVILLE SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 11/08 8) KANG-YU GAC METCOKE nil 31,650 nil 11/09 9) DESH GARIM JMB CRUDE nil 91,480 nil 11/09 10) SYMI ATL LPG nil 6,000 nil 11/09 11) GREAT SHIP GAC BUNKERING nil nil nil 11/09 12) GINGA LANNER GAC BUTY AC nil 600 nil 11/09 13) GREAT MARY ML GRANITE 1,500 nil nil 11/10 14) GENCO AQUITAIN JMC COAL nil 29,000 nil 11/10 15) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 624 11/10 16) AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 11/11 17) CLIPPER KAREN SEAPORT PALM STY 6,200 nil nil 11/11 18) STOLT VINLAND JMB PH.ACID nil 8,886 nil 13/11 19) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 15/11 20) IRENES REHAIM nil MACHINERY nil 106 nil 24/11 21) BULK PATAGONIA JMB COAL nil 55,000 nil 15/11 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL