Mar 12- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HARMONY SW ATL MAIZE 06/03 09/03 14/03 3,900 nil nil 4,135 2) KASUGTA IOS CSFO 12/03 12/03 13/03 nil nil nil 4,500 3) ADVANCE 2 IOS/GAC CPO 02/03 10/03 14/03 nil 9,200 nil 19,100 4) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 05/03 08/03 12/03 nil 2,305 nil 7,747 5) SEA HORSE ATL CRUDE 06/03 11/03 12/03 nil 72,800 nil 24,200 6) TROITSKY BRIDGE GAC VGO 08/03 11/03 14/03 15,900 nil nil 26,100 7) CMB MEDOC HL COAL 10/03 10/03 13/03 nil 35,882 nil 23,786 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) JASMINE HALO IOS BAUXITE nil 55,000 nil 10/02 --- 2) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG 30,000 nil nil 28/02 --- 3) INDISUN-I INFINITY M-XYLINE nil 10,000 nil 28/02 --- 4) M. DEVATREYA ATL LPG 20,000 nil nil 03/03 --- 5) LANTANA ATL CRUDE 97,000 nil nil 06/03 --- 6) SEA HORSE ATL CRUDE 97,000 nil nil 06/03 --- 7) UNITED FORTITUDE GAC CRUDE 85,000 nil nil 07/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 72/400 12/03 2) KASUGTA IOS CSFO nil 4,500 nil 12/03 3) PREM MALA ATL HSD/SKO nil 40,000 nil 13/03 4) CHRISTINA ATL CRUDE 94,000 nil nil 13/03 5) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 14/03 6) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 12,579 nil nil 14/03 7) LIBER DIX T.LOGS 10,334 nil nil 14/03 8) PATRIOT PLI/WSS COAL 52,750 nil nil 15/03 9) EURO TRADER HL P.COKE nil 44,000 nil 16/03 10) ANTHEA JMB MACHINERY nil 113 Pkgs nil 14/03 11) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSD nil 63,900 nil 14/03 12) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE 92,253 nil nil 15/03 13) NAVDHENU SUN ASP UREA 42,346 nil nil 16/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL