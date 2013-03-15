Mar 15- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 12/03 13/03 16/03 nil 3,300 nil 9,279 2) ADVANCE 2 IOS/GAC CPO 02/03 10/03 15/03 nil 6,196 nil 6,116 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 05/03 08/03 14/03 nil 3,883 nil 1,311 4) UNITED FORTITUDE GAC CRUDE 07/03 13/03 15/03 nil 29,900 nil 55,100 5) PATRIOT PLI/WSS COAL 13/03 13/03 16/03 nil 9,490 nil 43,260 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 30,000 nil 28/02 --- 2) INDISUN-I INFINITY M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 28/02 --- 3) M. DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/03 --- 4) LANTANA ATL CRUDE nil 97,000 nil 06/03 --- 5) CHANG HANG FENG IOS NAPHTHA 30,000 nil nil 10/03 --- 6) CHRISTINA ATL CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 12/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) PREM MALA ATL HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 14/03 2) EURO TRADER HL P.COKE nil 44,000 nil 14/03 3) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSD nil 63,900 nil 14/03 4) ANTHEA JMB MACHINERY nil 113 nil 15/03 5) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 92,253 nil 15/03 6) LIBER DIX T.LOGS nil 10,334 nil 15/03 7) OLYMPIC SPONSOR IOS FO nil 88,000 nil 15/03 8) NAVDHENU SUN ASP UREA nil 42,346 nil 16/03 9) MIRE JMB CRUDE nil 90,216 nil 17/03 10) BOW LIMA ML STY.MONOMER nil 1,030 nil 17/03 11) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 19/03 12) ARGENT ASTER JMB PH.ACID nil 5,000 nil 20/03 13) ULUSOY JMB COAL nil 72,509 nil 20/03 14) CORRIENTES ATL GYPSUM nil 50,300 nil 24/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL