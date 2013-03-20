Mar 20Port conditions ofMangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) C.G.223 BTL BOXES 20/03 20/03 21/03 nil 75 nil 198 2) TIGER MANGO ASP UREA 16/03 16/03 23/03 nil 6,950 nil 21,046 3) NAVDHENU DIX T.LOGS 116/0316/03 22/03 nil 1,962 nil 2,979 4) LIBER ATL LPG 28/02 15/03 20/03 nil 3,750 nil 1,186 5) M.VAMADEVA (10.30)IOS FO 16/03 19/03 22/03 28,000 nil nil 60,000 6) OLYMPIC SP JMB CRUDE 17/03 19/03 20/03 nil 47,000 nil 43,216 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC TUG DIVIN nil nil 550/550 ----- 18/03 2) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil ----- 20/03 3) INDISUN-I INFINITY M-XYLINE(L) 10,000 nil nil ----- 28/02 4) M. DEVATREYA ATL LPG(D) nil 20,000 nil ----- 03/03 5) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE(D) nil 92,253 nil ----- 15/03 6) STAVANGER PRINCE IOS ATF(L) 84,000 nil nil ----- 18/03 7) HELLA ATL HSD(L) 60,000 nil nil ----- 19/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Indira Gandhi SW LPG(D) nil 5,500 600/800 20/03 2) Dawn Meerut ATL CRUDE(D) nil 97,000 nil 21/03 3) Almarona IOS LAN(L) 35,000 nil nil 21/03 4) CMA CGM Quartz SW LAN(D) nil 15,382 250 22/03 5) Bengal Orchid ATL LPG(D) nil 13,000 nil 22/03 6) Karuthal JMB CRUDE(D) nil 57,000 70 23/03 7) Bhairavi ATL GYPSUM nil 50,300 nil 23/03 8) Kosta Delisioza HL IOP(L) 48,700 nil nil 23/03 9) New Fortuner SEAWAYS COAL(D) nil 55,000 nil 24/03 10) Darya Jaan JMB COAL(D) nil 82,347 nil 26/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL