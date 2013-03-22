Mar 22Port conditions of Mangalore of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) NAVDHENU SUN ASP UREA 16/03 16/03 23/03 nil 7,701 nil 5,401
2) LIBER DIX T.LOGS 16/03 16/03 23/03 nil1122(U) nil 733(U)
3) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA SALT 21/03 21/03 22/03 nil 3,700 nil 1,300
GSA STEEL COIL 21/03 21/03 22/03 nil TOCOM nil 74
4) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG 03/03 20/03 24/03 nil 5,611 nil 12,889
5) OLYMPIC SPONSOR IOS FO 16/03 19/03 22/03 20,300 nil nil 9,400
6) STAVANGER PRINCE IOS ATF 18/03 21/03 22/03 33,600 nil nil 48,800
7) ULUSOY 11 JMB COAL 20/03 20/03 22/03 nil 33,567 nil 6,509
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) INDISUN-I INFINITY M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 28/02 ---
2) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 92,253 nil 15/03 ---
3) HELLASPONT PROG ATL HSD 60,000 nil nil 19/03 ---
4) PRO SAPHIRE IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 21/03 ---
5) CRYSTAL ATL CRUDE nil 97,000 nil 21/03 ---
6) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 57,000 nil 22/03 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) ALAM BAKTI SW LAN nil 15,382 nil 22/03
2) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 22/03
3) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA IOP 6,000 nil nil 22/03
4) CORRIENTES ATL GYPSUM nil 50,300 nil 23/03
5) NAVDHENU SUN HL IOP 48,700 nil nil 23/03
6) DESH PREM JMB CRUDE nil 91,251 nil 24/03
7) COMMON CALYPSO SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 24/03
8) CONTI JAPSIS JMB COAL nil 82,347 nil 26/03
9) ASIAN JASPER ATL VGO 40,000 nil nil 27/03
10) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 27/03
11) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 300/450 29/03
12) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 10,000 nil 29/03
13) JORK JMB MACHINERY nil 57 (U) nil 31/03
14) STX ACC 2 SSM MS/ATF/HSD 26,500 nil nil 31/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL