Mar 28Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 27/03 27/03 28/03 nil nil 404/227 53/236 2) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 27/03 28/03 31/03 nil nil nil 12,505 3) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG 22/03 24/03 28/03 nil 4,349 nil 2,151 4) PRUDENT ATL HSD 26/03 27/03 28/03 27,500 nil nil 12,500 5) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE 22/03 27/03 28/03 nil 29,500 nil 27,500 6) JAG PREETI ATL FO 24/03 27/03 28/03 nil 9,828 nil 172 7) CONTI JAPSIS JMB COAL 26/03 26/03 29/03 nil 39,663 nil 18,373 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) STAVANGER PRINCE IOS ATF 48,800 nil nil 22/03 --- 2) BOW FUJI ML METHANOL nil 5,000 nil 27/03 --- 3) ASIAN JASPER ATL VGO 40,000 nil nil 27/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) PACIFIC ENERGY JMB CRUDE nil 83,916 nil 28/03 2) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 30/03 3) MAERSK MISHINA IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 30/03 4) SYMI IOS LPG nil 18,000 nil 30/03 5) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA T.LOGS nil 15,137 nil 30/03 6) INLACO BRAVE WW TIMBER nil 3,700 nil 30/03 7) STX ACC 2 SSM MS/ATF/HSD 26,500 nil nil 31/03 8) FONTAI INFINITY COAL nil 54,700 nil 31/03 9) SENNA 4 SW LPG nil 2,000 nil 31/03 10) JORK JMB MACHINERY nil 57 (U) nil 01/04 11) DESH GAURAV IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 01/04 12) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 2,350 nil 02/04 13) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 93,403 nil 02/04 14) CRISTINA ATL CRUDE nil 95,000 nil 03/04 15) ASIA ADVENTURE JMB CPO/RBDPO nil 5,200 nil 04/04 16) ENDEAVOUR JMB COAL nil 70,352 nil 05/04 17) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 92,000 nil 06/04 18) EMMA SCHULTE MS/WSS COAL nil 107,102 nil 08/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL