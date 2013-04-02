Apr 02Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 27/03 28/03 02/04 nil 845 nil 5,622 2) INLACO BRAVE WW TIMBER 31/03 31/03 03/04 nil 606(U) nil 924(U) 3) SYMI IOS LPG 30/03 31/03 03/04 nil 5,398 nil 6,452 4) MAERSK MISHIMA IOS LAN 01/04 01/04 02/04 29,782 nil nil 3,300 5) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE 31/03 31/03 02/04 nil 42,883 nil 6,000 6) FONTAI INFINITY COAL 01/04 01/04 04/04 12,905 nil nil 41,795 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII nil SPM. OP nil nil nil 27/03 --- 2) SAMPOORNA SWARAJYAATL HSD nil 30,000 nil 30/03 --- 3) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA T.LOGS nil 15,137 nil 31/03 --- 4) STX ACC 2 SSM MS/ATF/HSD 26,500 nil nil 31/03 --- 5) DESH GAURAV IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 01/04 --- 6) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 93,403 nil 02/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JORK JMB MACHINERY nil 57(U) nil 01/04 2) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 2,350 nil 02/04 3) POTA FOGO IOS ATF 84,000 nil nil 02/04 4) IKAN JARUNG JMC MAIZE nil 25,600 nil 03/04 5) CRISTINA ATL CRUDE nil 95,000 nil 03/04 6) SUN BAY INFINITY IOP 46,000 nil nil 03/04 7) NORDIC APPOLLO IOS CRUDE nil 90,900 nil 04/04 8) PORT MACAU WSS/MARCONS COAL nil 58,140 nil 05/04 9) TIGER MAN BTL CNTR nil nil 268/300 05/04 10) ANNAPOORNA ATL LPG nil 12,000 nil 05/04 11) ENDEAVOUR JMB COAL nil 70,352 nil 05/04 12) EARNEST N SSM LPG nil 13,000 nil 05/04 13) ASIA ADVENTURE JMB CPO/RBDPO nil 5,200 nil 06/04 14) AFRA LAUREL GAC CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 06/04 15) GINGA MERLIN GSA ST.MONOMAR nil 1,530 nil 06/04 16) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 92,000 nil 07/04 17) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/FO nil 63,500 nil 07/04 18) MIRE JMB CRUDE nil 90,335 nil 07/04 19) EMMA SCHULTE MS/WSS COAL nil 107,102 nil 09/04 20) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 09/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL