BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
Apr 18Port conditions ofVishakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 42 Total Vessles 63 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV VEGA LIBRA B.S.S I.ORE FINES 17/04 ----- ----- 11,500 nil nil 20,780 2) MV MAERSK DAR MAERSK I & CON 17/04 ----- ----- nil nil 16,060 8,912 3) MV VISHWA ANAND SAIL Coking Coal 15/04 ----- ----- nil 31,000 nil 20,782 4) MV BEKS CENK B.S.S Iron Ore 15/04 ----- ----- 5,150 nil nil 6,331 5) Barge JUBILEE V BSS Iron Ore ** ** ----- ----- nil 1,400 nil 600 10) MV JOO BOK NAVSHIP ALUMINA 16/04 ----- ----- nil 2,240 nil 28,391 11) MV OMEGAS SAIL Coking Coal 15/04 ----- ----- nil 22,000 nil 2,000 13) Barge JUBILEE VI BSS IRON ORE ** ** ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 14) MV APJ AKHIL SEAPOL T.COAL 17/04 ----- ----- 12,000 nil nil 33,000 15) MV NEW CREATION INFINITY Lam Coke 15/04 ----- ----- nil 10,100 nil 434 16) MV FUTURE LILY INTEGRAL M.ORE 16/04 ----- ----- nil 9,000 nil 16,000 17) MV LAKE ONTARIO ESSKAY S.S. Steel Cargo 16/04 ----- ----- 3,569 nil nil 16,817 18) MV FREE HERO ESHWAR PET COKE 17/04 ----- ----- nil 400 nil 20,600 19) MT ORCHIDS ATLANTIC F.O & LDO 16/04 ----- ----- 7,800 nil nil 13,200 20) MT R.N TAGORE ATLANTIC HSD 16/04 ----- ----- nil 13,200 nil 6,347 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) yuyo spirits Atlantic LPG nil 25,334 nil ----- 04/04 3) BW Energy ATLANTIC Propa nil 27,825 nil ----- 06/04 4) Symphony AtlantIC LPG nil 26,464 nil ----- 12/04 5) OEL Victory Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 ----- 13/04 6) Asian Glory Seaport PAlm Oil nil 8,800 nil ----- 16/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Perthi Sree Binni I.ORe 45,000 nil nil 18/04 2) Gati Pride Synergy Stone Agg 6,800 nil nil 18/04 3) Sampurna Swarajya ATLANTIC HSD&MS 9,000 nil nil 18/04 4) JK Monowar Seaways Urea nil 35,851 nil 18/04 5) Aristids SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/04 6) Theres Selmer BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 19/04 7) Tankiaze BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 19/04 8) Imperial Eagle Eversun Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 19/04 9) Navioskypros SAIL COking Coal nil 28,000 nil 19/04 10) TMS Maria SAIL Lime Stone nil 51,000 nil 19/04 11) Hanjin Vancover Hanjin CONT nil nil 297/250 19/04 12) GMT Pheonix BSS I.ORe 16,000 nil nil 20/04 13) Ocean Probe Focus CONT nil nil 300 20/04 14) Malibu ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 6,000 nil 20/04 15) Silver Fern Focus CONT nil nil 300 20/04 16) Almyros Sree Binni I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 21/04 17) Jai Veekali M Posideon Stone du 6,000 nil nil 21/04 18) Kiveli IOS MOP nil 31,784 nil 21/04 19) Daebo SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04 20) Kea SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/04 21) Densa Eagle Seahorse M.ORe nil 24,840 nil 21/04 22) Iris halo BSS I.Ore 57,000 nil nil 22/04 23) Padmini BSS COking Coal nil 75,059 nil 22/04 24) GRM Princess SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 22/04 25) Euro Max Bengal CONT nil nil 380/400 22/04 26) Matsusma Bay Admiral Pig iron 30,000 nil nil 23/04 27) MTM Singapore JMB P.Acid nil 19,000 nil 23/04 28) Blue Cat Monship Aluminia 15,000 nil nil 23/04 29) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 130,000 nil nil 24/04 30) Antone Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 53,652 nil 24/04 31) Global Challenge EssKAY S.S. C.Soda nil 12,379 nil 24/04 32) Unity Relay CONT nil nil 250/250 24/04 33) Ocean Libra BSS COking Coal nil 79,000 nil 25/04 34) Rodon Admiral Natural Gy nil 57,994 nil 25/04 35) Lodestar Grace GAC Methonal nil 8,050 nil 25/04 36) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 107,000 nil nil 26/04 37) Star Kappa BSS M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 26/04 38) Caribeean Orcid Esskay C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 28/04 39) STX Global INTEGRAL COking Coal nil 78,972 nil 28/04 40) Yutai Breeze BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 01/05 41) Southern Falco JMB Stnrene Mo nil 7,700 nil 03/05 42) STX Clover BSS COking Coal nil 79,043 nil 06/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M