BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
Apr 18Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 15 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 44 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SINO 3 WW TIMBER(D) 17/04 17/04 23/04 nil 335 nil 11,859 2) GENIE (13.60) JMB CRUDE (D) 04/11 17/04 18/04 nil 59,650 nil 30,350 3) OLYMPIC SPIRIT ATL VGO (L) 04/09 16/04 18/04 16,250 nil nil 7,450 4) B.C.CHATTERJEE ATL HSD(L) 17/04 17/04 19/04 15,380 nil nil 24,620 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII nil SPM.OP nil nil nil ----- 18/04 2) M. DEVATREYA ATL LPG (D) nil 20,000 nil ----- 04/07 3) BOTOFOGO IOS ATF(L) 42,070 nil nil ----- 10/04 4) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG (D) nil 20,000 nil ----- 04/12 5) GULF CORAL IOS HSD(L) 42,000 nil nil ----- 04/12 6) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG (D) nil 20,000 nil ----- 13/04 7) M.VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG (D) nil 15,000 nil ----- 15/04 8) TINOS WARRIOR ATL CRUDE (D) nil 95,000 nil ----- 15/04 9) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE (D) nil 91,300 nil ----- 16/04 10) ATLANTI IOS HSD(L) nil 40,000 nil ----- 17/04 11) INDISUN-II INFINITY M-XYLINE(L) 10,000 nil nil ----- 17/04 12) LOURDES (B.NO.12) ATL FO(D) nil 3,000 nil ----- 17/04 13) MAERSK HONOU JMB LPG (D) nil 10,000 nil ----- 17/04 14) AFRA LAUREL ATL FO(L) 81,000 nil nil ----- 17/04 15) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE (D) nil 50,000 nil ----- 17/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) LADY MAR HL COAL(D) nil 67,479 nil 18/04 2) JAG PREETI (IOC) ATL FO (D) nil 5,000 nil 19/04 3) EISHO JMB COAL(D) nil 71,550 nil 19/04 4) DAXIA DIX COAL(D) nil 56,500 nil 19/04 5) DREDGER BHA BENLINE BUNKERING nil nil nil 19/04 6) VISWA DIKSHA JMB UREA(D) nil 38,000 nil 20/04 7) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 91,302 nil 20/04 8) GAZ SERENITY SW LPG(D) nil 5,500 nil 20/04 9) MALAVIA-2 GAC SPM. OP. nil nil nil 20/04 10) SYMI IOS LPG(D) nil 18,000 nil 20/04 11) RIVER GLO SEAWAYS/MS COAL(D) nil 32,000 nil 21/04 12) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 112 Pkgs nil 21/04 13) EURO SEA JMB CRUDE(D) nil 88,886 nil 21/04 14) CMB ARIAN IOS MOP / SOP nil 31,500 nil 21/04 15) ASIAN JASPER GAC CRUDE(D) nil 87,000 nil 21/04 16) FANG HAI II ML CPO(D) nil 7,000 nil 22/04 17) NEW HORIZON IOS CRUDE(D) nil 80,000 nil 22/04 18) TINOS WARRIOR ATL VGO(L) 42,000 nil nil 22/04 19) FANEROMENI KINSHIP COAL(D) nil 41,305 nil 22/04 20) RAINBOW ios MOP(D) nil 32,000 nil 24/04 21) ANGELICA SCHULTE GAC CRUDE(D) nil 85,000 nil 25/04 22) PEARL O DIX TIMBER(D) nil 1292/911 nil 25/04 23) CPO SINGAPORE IOS LAN(D) nil 15,850 nil 25/04 24) KINOURA (UPCL) JMB COAL(D) nil 76,592 nil 27/04 25) JAG LATA GAC CRUDE(D) nil 90,000 nil 28/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M