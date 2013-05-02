May 02Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HOHE PLATE CS GRANITE 30/04 30/04 05/02 nil TOCOM nil 988 2) RAINBOW HARMONY IOS MOP 24/04 28/04 05/03 nil TOCOM nil 6,762 3) PEARL OF SEA DIX TIMBER 23/04 27/04 05/05 nil TOCOM nil6197(U) 4) M. DEVATREYA ATL LPG 04/07 28/04 05/03 nil 1,062 nil 6,178 5) NEW HORIZON IOS CRUDE 22/04 05/01 05/02 nil 73,200 nil 6,800 6) JAG PREETI ATL FO 05/02 05/02 05/03 nil TOCOM nil 5,000 7) BEKS HALIL 13.25SEAWAYS COAL 30/04 30/04 05/03 nil TOCOM nil 25,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII - SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 24/04 --- 2) M.VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG nil 15,000 nil 15/04 --- 3) SYMI IOS LPG nil 18,000 nil 20/04 --- 4) MALAVIA-TWO GAC SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 27/04 --- 5) MINON FALCON PSA COAL nil 82,500 nil 05/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SB ROYAL WW LIMESTONE nil 27,500 nil 05/02 2) OEL TRUST GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 05/02 3) T SANGE/B G CONST GAC SPM. OP nil n.a. nil 05/02 4) B.C. CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 05/02 5) VEDIKA PREM ATL SKO/HSD nil 40,000 nil 05/02 6) SHINY HALO INFINITY M.COKE nil 33,000 nil 05/03 7) JAG LATA GAC CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 05/04 8) IKAN BAWAL HL COAL nil 76,305 nil 05/04 9) DOUBLE PRIDE HL COAL nil 88,000 nil 05/04 10) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSD nil 63,600 nil 05/04 11) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 300/300 05/04 12) ARGENT COSMOS JMB P.ACID nil 10,408 nil 05/04 13) GAZ SERENITY SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 05/04 14) M. SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/05 15) GOU TOU-303 HL COAL nil 82,472 nil 05/06 16) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 05/06 17) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 112 (U) nil 05/07 18) ABDUL ARIZ ARAB JMC ROCK PHOS nil 12,500 nil 05/07 19) ROME TRADER JMB MACHINERY nil 60 (U) nil 05/08 20) SPRING WARBLER HL / JMC PETCOKE nil 62,000 nil 05/08 21) ZHENG KAI INFINITY M.COKE nil 22,500 nil 05/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL