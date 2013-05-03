May 03Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 13
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessels 38
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII nil SPM 24/04 03/05 ----- nil nil nil
2) RAINBOW IOS MOP 24/04 28/04 04/05 nil 7,260 nil 4,277
3) PEARL DIX TIMBER 23/04 27/04 05/05 nil 1,491 nil 4,706
4) SB ROYAL WW LIMESTONE 03/05 03/05 06/05 nil nil 27,500
5) DEVATREYA ATL LPG 07/04 28/04 03/05 nil 4,325 nil 1,853
6) VEDIKA ATL SKO/HSD 02/05 02/05 04/05 3,500 nil nil 36,500
7) BARGE MKS DREDGING 26/12 26/12 ----- nil nil nil
8) SAHARA nil DREDGER 05/01 05/01 ----- nil nil nil
9) AJINKYA MKS DREDGING 12/01 12/01 ----- nil nil nil
10) SAHARA MKS DREDGING 12/01 12/01 ----- nil nil nil
11) MAK BARGE nil DREDGING 16/01 16/01 ----- nil nil nil
12) TUG SAHARA nil DREDGING 22/01 22/01 ----- nil nil nil
13) BEKS HALIL SEAWAYS COAL 30/04 30/04 03/05 nil 17,696 nil 12,304
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG nil 15,000 nil 15/04 ---
2) SYMI IOS LPG nil 18,000 nil 20/04 ---
3) MALAVIA GAC SPM nil nil nil 27/04 ---
4) FALCON PSA COAL nil 82,500 nil 01/05 ---
5) CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 02/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL GSA CNTR nil 100/100 100/100 03/05
2) SHINY HALO INFINITY M.COKE nil 33,000 nil 03/05
3) JAG LATA GAC CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 04/05
4) IKAN BAWAL HL COAL nil 76,305 nil 04/05
5) DOUBLE HL COAL nil 88,000 nil 04/05
6) RED EAGLE SSM HSD nil 63,600 nil 04/05
7) MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 300/300 04/05
8) COSMOS JMB P.ACID nil 10,408 nil 04/05
9) SERENITY SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 04/05
10) MIRE ATL CRUDE nil 86,061 nil 04/05
11) SHUBHA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/05
12) GOU TOU HL COAL nil 82,472 nil 06/05
13) RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 06/05
14) ABDUL JMC PHOSPHATE nil 12,500 nil 07/05
15) PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 112 nil 08/05
16) SPRING HL / JMC PETCOKE nil 62,000 nil 08/05
17) GIO VANNI MARCONS COAL nil 82,500 nil 15/03
18) ROME TRADER JMB MACHINERY nil 60 nil 09/05
19) ZHENG INFINITY M.COKE nil 22,500 nil 09/05
20) NANGA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 17/05
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL