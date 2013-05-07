May 07(Reuters)- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) VINE-2 DIX CEMENT 06/05 06/05 09/05 nil 3,888 nil 8,612
2) SHINY HALO INFINITY M.COKE 03/05 04/05 08/05 nil 8,431 nil 10,478
3) SYMI IOS LPG 20/04 06/05 09/05 nil 4,020 nil 13,980
4) RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE 06/05 07/05 08/05 nil 4,600 nil 85,400
5) CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 02/05 06/05 08/05 14,300 nil nil 25,700
6) PARBAT ATL LPG 05/05 05/05 07/05 nil 2,626 nil 8,350
7) GOU TOU HL COAL 06/05 06/05 09/05 nil 11,409 nil 70,591
8) IKAN BAWAL HL COAL 04/05 07/05 10/05 nil nil 76,305
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG nil 15,000 nil 15/04 ---
2) SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MORNING ATL CRUDE nil 91,000 nil 07/05
2) SPRING HL / JMC PETCOKE nil 62,000 nil 08/05
3) GIO VANNI MARCONS COAL nil 82,500 nil 08/05
4) SWARNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 09/05
5) CHAM TANG nil METHANOL nil 2,000 nil 09/05
6) STX ACE II ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 09/05
7) ABDUL JMC PHOSPHATE nil 12,500 nil 10/05
8) ROME JMB MACHINERY nil 60 nil 10/05
9) HORIZON ML RBDPO nil 10,000 nil 10/05
10) ZHENG INFINITY M.COKE nil 22,500 nil 12/05
11) SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 95,365 nil 12/05
12) CLIPPER JMB MACHINERY nil 112 nil 12/05
13) MENALON JMC COAL nil 53,000 nil 13/05
14) JIN RUI JMB COAL nil 73,508 nil 14/05
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL