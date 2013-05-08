BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
May 08Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VINE-2 DIX CEMENT(D) 05/06 05/06 05/09 nil 3,476 nil 5,137 2) SHINY HALO INFINITY M.COKE (D) 05/03 05/04 05/08 nil 9,006 nil 2,484 3) SYMI IOS LPG (D) 20/04 05/06 05/09 nil 5,762 nil 8,218 4) DESH RAKSH JMB CRUDE (D) 05/06 05/07 05/08 nil 80,100 nil 5,300 5) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE (D) 05/07 05/08 05/09 nil nil nil 91,000 6) GOU TOU HL COAL (D) 05/06 05/06 05/09 nil 32,344 nil 38,752 7) IKAN BAWAL HL COAL (D) 05/04 05/07 05/10 nil 30,000 nil 46,305 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG (D) nil 15,000 nil ----- 15/04 2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG (D) nil 25,000 nil ----- 05/05 3) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG (D) nil 6,999 nil ----- 05/07 4) SPRING WARBLE HL/JMC PETCOKE nil 62,000 nil ----- 05/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) GIO VANNI BATTTI MARCONS COAL(D) nil 82,500 nil 05/08 2) CHAM TANG nil METHANOL(D) nil 2,000 nil 05/09 3) STX ACE II ATL LAN(L) 35,000 nil nil 05/09 4) ABDUL AZIZ AR JMC ROCK nil 12,500 nil 05/09 5) SWARNA BRAHMAPUTRAJMB CRUDE(D) nil 50,000 nil 05/10 6) HORIZO ML RBDPO(D) nil 10,000 nil 05/10 7) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE(D) nil 95,365 nil 05/11 8) ROME TRADE JMB MACHINERY nil 60 Pkgs nil 05/12 9) ZHENG KA INFINITY M.COKE(D) nil 22,500 nil 05/12 10) ANGELEA SCHULTE IOS FO(L) 88,000 nil nil 05/12 11) CLIPPER MARI JMB MACHINERY nil 112 Pkgs nil 13/05 12) MENALOn JMC COAL(D) nil 53,000 nil 13/05 13) JIN RU JMB COAL(D) nil 73,508 nil 13/05 14) SANDRA MS/BENLINE COAL(D) nil 57,870 nil 14/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.