May 09Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VINE-2 DIX CEMENT 06/05 06/05 10/05 nil 2,977 nil 2,160 2) SYMI IOS LPG 20/04 06/05 10/05 nil 4,225 nil 3,993 3) STX ACE II ATL LAN (L) 09/05 09/05 10/05 TOCOM nil nil 35,000 4) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE 07/05 08/05 09/05 nil 70,000 nil 21,000 5) GOU TOU-303 HL COAL 06/05 06/05 09/05 nil 22,980 nil 15,914 6) IKAN BAWAL HL COAL 04/05 07/05 09/05 nil 36,135 nil 10,170 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG nil 15,000 nil 15/04 --- 2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/05 --- 3) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 6,999 nil 07/05 --- 4) SPRING WARBLER HL/JMC PETCOKE nil 62000(U) nil 08/05 --- 5) GIO VANNI BATTT MARCONS COAL nil 82,500 nil 09/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CHAM TANG n.a. METHANOL nil 2,000 nil 09/05 2) ABDUL AZIZ ARAB JMC ROCK PHOS nil 12,500 nil 09/05 3) SWARNA BRAHMAPUTR JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 10/05 4) HORIZON ML RBDPO nil 10,000 nil 10/05 5) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 95,365 nil 11/05 6) YAYAOI EXPRESS IOS ATF (L) 40,000 nil nil 11/05 7) ZHENG KAI INFINITY M.COKE nil 22,500 nil 12/05 8) ANGELEA SCHULTE IOS FO(L) 88,000 nil nil 12/05 9) CLIPPER MARINUS JMB MACHINERY nil 112 (U) nil 13/05 10) MENALON JMC COAL nil 57,600 nil 13/05 11) JIN RUI JMB COAL nil 73,508 nil 13/05 12) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 776/300 13/05 13) SANDRA MS/BENLINE COAL nil 57,870 nil 14/05 14) OEL TRUST GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 14/05 15) ROME TRADER JMB MACHINERY nil 60(U) nil 15/05 16) SOPHIN JMB COAL nil 79,679 nil 19/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL