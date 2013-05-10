May 10Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) VINE-2 DIX CEMENT(D) 06/05 06/05 10/05 nil 2,050 nil 110
2) STX ACE II ATL LAN 09/05 09/05 10/05 26,540 nil nil 8,460
3) SWARNA BRAHMA JMB CRUDE(D) 10/05 10/05 11/05 nil TOCOM nil 50,000
4) SPRING WARBLER HL/JMC PETCOKE 08/05 10/05 13/05 nil 4,782 nil 61,000
5) GIOVANNI BATTTIG MARCONS COAL 09/05 09/05 12/05 nil 20,424 nil 62,076
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG nil 15,000 nil 15/04 ---
2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/05 ---
3) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 6,999 nil 07/05 ---
4) ABDUL AZIZ ARAB JMC R.PHOSP nil 12,500 nil 09/05 ---
5) HORIZON ML RBDPO nil 10,000 nil 10/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 95,365 nil 11/05
2) YAYAOI EXPRESS IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 11/05
3) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 5,000 nil 11/05
4) ZHENG KAI INFINITY M.COKE nil 22,500 nil 12/05
5) ANGELEA SCHULTE IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 12/05
6) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 12/05
7) ZHEN YANG ATL M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 12/05
8) CLIPPER MARINUS JMB MACHINERY nil 112 Pkgs nil 13/05
9) MENALON JMC COAL nil 57,600 nil 13/05
10) JIN RUI JMB COAL nil 73,508 nil 13/05
11) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 661/350 14/05
12) SANDRA MS/BENLINE COAL nil 57,870 nil 14/05
13) OEL TRUST GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 14/05
14) SOPHIA JMB COAL nil 79,679 nil 19/05
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL