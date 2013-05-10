May 10Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VINE-2 DIX CEMENT(D) 06/05 06/05 10/05 nil 2,050 nil 110 2) STX ACE II ATL LAN 09/05 09/05 10/05 26,540 nil nil 8,460 3) SWARNA BRAHMA JMB CRUDE(D) 10/05 10/05 11/05 nil TOCOM nil 50,000 4) SPRING WARBLER HL/JMC PETCOKE 08/05 10/05 13/05 nil 4,782 nil 61,000 5) GIOVANNI BATTTIG MARCONS COAL 09/05 09/05 12/05 nil 20,424 nil 62,076 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG nil 15,000 nil 15/04 --- 2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/05 --- 3) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 6,999 nil 07/05 --- 4) ABDUL AZIZ ARAB JMC R.PHOSP nil 12,500 nil 09/05 --- 5) HORIZON ML RBDPO nil 10,000 nil 10/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 95,365 nil 11/05 2) YAYAOI EXPRESS IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 11/05 3) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 5,000 nil 11/05 4) ZHENG KAI INFINITY M.COKE nil 22,500 nil 12/05 5) ANGELEA SCHULTE IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 12/05 6) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 12/05 7) ZHEN YANG ATL M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 12/05 8) CLIPPER MARINUS JMB MACHINERY nil 112 Pkgs nil 13/05 9) MENALON JMC COAL nil 57,600 nil 13/05 10) JIN RUI JMB COAL nil 73,508 nil 13/05 11) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 661/350 14/05 12) SANDRA MS/BENLINE COAL nil 57,870 nil 14/05 13) OEL TRUST GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 14/05 14) SOPHIA JMB COAL nil 79,679 nil 19/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL