May 13Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 01/05 01/05 ----- nil TOCOM661/350 2) ABDUL AZIZ ARAB JMC R.PHOSP 09/05 10/05 ----- nil 4,540 nil 570 3) M.VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG 15/04 11/05 ----- nil 4,393 nil 9,156 4) ANGELEA SCHULTE IOS FO 12/05 13/05 ----- 2,700 nil nil 85,500 5) ZHEN YANG 29 ATL M-XYLINE 13/05 13/05 ----- TOCOM nil nil 10,000 6) ZHENG KAI INFINITY M.COKE 12/05 12/05 ----- nil 3,500 nil 19,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/05 --- 2) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 5,000 nil 11/05 --- 3) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 12/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CLIPPER MARINUS JMB MACHINERY nil 112 Pkgs nil 14/05 2) JIN RUI JMB COAL nil 73,508 nil 14/05 3) SANDRA MS/BENLINE COAL nil 57,870 nil 14/05 4) OEL TRUST GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 14/05 5) RATNAPUJA JMB CRUDE nil 91,447 nil 14/05 6) MENALON JMC COAL nil 57,600 nil 15/05 7) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 5,000 nil 15/05 8) TONDA-C CB C.COAL nil 83,168 nil 15/05 9) FRAMURA IOS CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 16/05 10) NORO MESTO SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 17/05 11) SECRET HL COAL nil 26,000 nil 18/05 12) JIN YUAN CB/MARCONS M.COKE nil 37,000 nil 18/05 13) SOPHIA JMB COAL nil 79,679 nil 19/05 14) KOTA HAPS SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 300/200 21/05 15) ROME TRADER JMB MACHINERY nil 56 Pkgs nil 22/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL