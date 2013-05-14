May 14Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 13/05 13/05 15/05 nil nil 473/34 193/316 2) M.VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG 15/05 11/05 15/05 nil 4,674 nil 4,482 3) ANGELEA SCHULTE IOS FO 12/04 13/05 15/05 39,300 nil nil 46,000 4) ZHEN YANG 29 ATL M-XYLINE 13/05 13/05 14/05 7,800 nil nil 2,200 5) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG 11/05 13/05 15/05 nil 2,100 nil 2,900 6) ZHENG KAI INFINITY M.COKE 12/05 12/05 14/05 nil 13,512 nil 5,460 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/05 --- 2) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 12/05 --- 3) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 91,447 nil 14/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CLIPPER MARINU JMB MACHINERY nil 112 Pkgs nil 14/05 2) JIN RUI JMB COAL nil 73,508 nil 14/05 3) SANDRA MS/BENLINE COAL nil 57,870 nil 14/05 4) OEL TRUST GSA CNTR nil nil 130 14/05 5) MENALON JMC COAL nil 57,600 nil 15/05 6) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 5,000 nil 15/05 7) TONDA-C CB/MARCONS C.COAL nil 83,168 nil 15/05 8) FRAMURA IOS CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 16/05 9) NORO MESTO SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 17/05 10) XING MIN DA HL COAL nil 33,000 nil 17/05 11) SECRET HL COAL nil 26,000 nil 18/05 12) JIN YUAN CB/MARCONS M.COKE nil 37,000 nil 18/05 13) ASIAN JASPER IOS CRUDE nil 95,700 nil 18/05 14) MISS SIMONA ISS WHEAT 33,000 nil nil 18/05 15) SOPHIA JMB COAL nil 79,679 nil 19/05 16) GINGA SAKAR GSA STY.MON nil 1,300 nil 19/05 17) KOTA HAPS SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 300/200 21/05 18) ROME TRADER JMB MACHINERY nil 56 nil 22/05 19) DONG A CALYPSO JMB M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 22/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL