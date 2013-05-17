May 17- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CLIPPER MARINUS JMB MACHINERY 15/05 15/05 19/05 nil 80 nil 121 2) SANDRA MS COAL 15/05 15/05 18/05 nil 19,030 nil 11,640 3) FRAMURA IOS CRUDE 16/05 16/05 17/05 nil 38,500 nil 51,500 4) MENALO JMC COAL 15/05 16/05 19/05 nil 13,882 nil 43,718 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) TUG SANGEETHA GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 06/05 --- 2) KB-VII nil SPM.OP nil nil nil 11/05 --- 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/05 --- 4) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 12/05 --- 5) TONDA SEA CB/MARCONS C.COAL nil 83,168 nil 16/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) XING MIN DA( HL COAL nil 33,000 nil 17/05 2) SWARNA PUSHP ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 17/05 3) NOVO MESTO SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 18/05 4) JIN YUAN (JSW) CB/MARCONS M.COKE nil 37,000 nil 18/05 5) ASIAN JASPER IOS CRUDE nil 95,700 nil 18/05 6) ALMYROS HL 40000 nil nil nil 18/05 8) SECRE HL COAL nil 26,571 nil 19/05 9) MISS SIMONA ISS WHEAT 33,000 nil nil 19/05 10) SOPHIA JMB COAL nil 79,679 nil 20/05 11) ASIA JMB MOP nil 25,000 nil 20/05 12) GINGA SAKAR GAC STY.MO nil 1,300 nil 22/05 13) KOTA HAPS SEAWAYS BOXES 200 300 nil 22/05 14) DONG A CALYPSO JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 22/05 15) GAZ SERENITY SW LPG nil 5,500 nil 22/05 16) ROME TRADE JMB MACHINERY nil 174 nil 23/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL