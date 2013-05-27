May 27- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MISS SIMONA ISS WHEAT 19/05 19/05 28/05 2,375 nil nil 2,715 2) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT 20/05 23/05 28/05 nil 1,472 nil 3,305 3) NAVDHENU PURNA ASP IOF 24/05 24/05 28/05 nil 12,000 nil 19,235 4) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 05/05 23/05 28/05 nil 5,178 nil 9,367 5) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE 27/05 27/05 28/05 nil n.a. nil 57,000 6) RED EAGLE SSM MS 26/05 27/05 29/05 4,100 nil nil 59,500 7) JAG PREETI ATL FO 27/05 27/05 27/05 nil nil 8,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) TUG SANGEETHA GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 06/05 --- 2) KB-VII SPM.OP nil nil 24/05 --- 3) ESHIPS SAMA ATL MS 35,000 nil nil 19/05 --- 4) ROME TRADER JMB MACHINERY nil 174 nil 23/05 --- 5) M.DEVATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 26/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SANMAR STANZA ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 29/05 2) B.W.NANTES SW LPG nil 13,500 nil 29/05 3) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 29/05 4) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 3,500 nil 29/05 5) SILVIA AMBITION WSS COAL nil 31,990 nil 30/05 6) HALT BEY IOS CSF OIL nil 11,000 nil 30/05 7) THERESA DUA ML R.P.OIL nil 5,000 nil 31/05 8) STX FORTE JMB PALM STERINE nil 7,000 nil 31/05 9) N.S.TRADER-1 JMC COAL nil 55,000 nil 01/06 10) RATNA SHALINI JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 02/06 11) YVONNE HL COAL nil 25,000 nil 02/06 12) SANGEET JMB COAL nil 21,000 nil 02/06 13) ALAM PERMAI JMB COAL nil 82,500 nil 02/06 14) YUAN PING SEA SEAWAYS COAL nil 17,000 nil 03/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL