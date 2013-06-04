Jun 04- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) N.S.TRADER-1 JMC COAL 02/06 02/06 05/06 nil 15,638 nil 22,964
2) RATNA SHALINI JMB CRUDE 02/06 03/06 05/06 nil 26,500 nil 63,500
3) ALBERTA IOS FO 03/06 03/06 06/06 25,300 nil nil 62,700
4) M.DEVATREYA GSA LPG 29/05 04/06 06/06 nil 640 nil 12,265
5) SHRAVAN ADMIRAL GYPSUM 02/06 03/06 07/06 nil 6,110 nil 76,409
6) ALAM PERMAI JMB COAL 02/06 02/06 05/06 nil 39,950 nil 20,700
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) TUG SANGEETHA GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 06/05 ---
2) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 29/05 ---
3) CHALLENGE PEAK IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 31/05 ---
4) TORM BORNHOLM HL P.COKE nil 70,218 nil 03/06 ---
5) NEW HORIZON IOS CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 03/06 ---
6) STX ACE 7 IOS HSD 38,000 nil nil 04/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) YVONNE HL COAL nil 25,000 nil 04/06
2) ANASTASIA MARCONS COAL nil 82,700 nil 04/06
3) YUAN PING SEA SEAWAYS COAL nil 17,000 nil 04/06
4) M. MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 04/06
5) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER nil 10,593 nil 05/06
6) MELLINIUM PARK JMB PH.ACID nil 7,055 nil 05/06
7) STX HERO JMB CPO nil 14,341 nil 06/06
8) JEWEL OF SHINAS ADMIRAL IOF nil 51,990 nil 06/06
9) TORM MARGARET ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 06/06
10) SWARNA BRAHMAPUTRAJMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 06/06
11) BULK COSTA RICA INFINITY DAP nil 22,000 nil 07/06
12) GAZ MILLENENIUM SW LPG nil 5,500 nil 07/06
13) SE PACIFIC JMB MACHINERY nil 78 nil 08/06
14) MOON GLOBE WW/MARCONS COAL nil 67,338 nil 08/06
15) ANNAPOORNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 08/06
16) KOTA HIDAYAH S.WAYS BOXES nil nil 242/272 08/06
17) GENCO NORMANDY WW COAL nil 25,000 nil 09/06
18) GRAND ANNABELLE JMB COAL nil 68,850 nil 14/06
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL