Jun 04- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) N.S.TRADER-1 JMC COAL 02/06 02/06 05/06 nil 15,638 nil 22,964 2) RATNA SHALINI JMB CRUDE 02/06 03/06 05/06 nil 26,500 nil 63,500 3) ALBERTA IOS FO 03/06 03/06 06/06 25,300 nil nil 62,700 4) M.DEVATREYA GSA LPG 29/05 04/06 06/06 nil 640 nil 12,265 5) SHRAVAN ADMIRAL GYPSUM 02/06 03/06 07/06 nil 6,110 nil 76,409 6) ALAM PERMAI JMB COAL 02/06 02/06 05/06 nil 39,950 nil 20,700 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) TUG SANGEETHA GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 06/05 --- 2) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 29/05 --- 3) CHALLENGE PEAK IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 31/05 --- 4) TORM BORNHOLM HL P.COKE nil 70,218 nil 03/06 --- 5) NEW HORIZON IOS CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 03/06 --- 6) STX ACE 7 IOS HSD 38,000 nil nil 04/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) YVONNE HL COAL nil 25,000 nil 04/06 2) ANASTASIA MARCONS COAL nil 82,700 nil 04/06 3) YUAN PING SEA SEAWAYS COAL nil 17,000 nil 04/06 4) M. MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 04/06 5) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER nil 10,593 nil 05/06 6) MELLINIUM PARK JMB PH.ACID nil 7,055 nil 05/06 7) STX HERO JMB CPO nil 14,341 nil 06/06 8) JEWEL OF SHINAS ADMIRAL IOF nil 51,990 nil 06/06 9) TORM MARGARET ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 06/06 10) SWARNA BRAHMAPUTRAJMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 06/06 11) BULK COSTA RICA INFINITY DAP nil 22,000 nil 07/06 12) GAZ MILLENENIUM SW LPG nil 5,500 nil 07/06 13) SE PACIFIC JMB MACHINERY nil 78 nil 08/06 14) MOON GLOBE WW/MARCONS COAL nil 67,338 nil 08/06 15) ANNAPOORNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 08/06 16) KOTA HIDAYAH S.WAYS BOXES nil nil 242/272 08/06 17) GENCO NORMANDY WW COAL nil 25,000 nil 09/06 18) GRAND ANNABELLE JMB COAL nil 68,850 nil 14/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL