Jun 14Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HERMEEZ PLI SODA ASH 09/06 11/06 16/06 nil 90 nil 1,226 2) BULK COSTA RICA INFINITY DAP 07/06 07/06 15/06 nil 3,350 nil 6,525 3) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 13/06 13/06 15/06 nil nil 456/110 9/323 4) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP 12/06 12/06 15/06 nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) SPLENDOUR WW TIMBER 06/06 06/06 16/06 nil1042(U) nil 2562(U) 6) KIRAN AMERICA INFINITY COAL 05/06 12/06 15/06 nil 7,028 nil 13,124 7) ANNAPURNA (IOC) ATL LPG 10/06 11/06 14/06 nil 4,722 nil 1,366 8) AMORGOS WARRIOR JMB CRUDE 11/06 13/06 15/06 nil 38,850 nil 51,011 9) DL ROSE SW LAN 13/06 13/06 14/06 28,547 nil nil 5,710 10) MOON GLOBE WW/MARCNS COAL 10/06 12/06 16/06 nil 27,965 nil 35,355 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 04/06 --- 2) GENCO NORMANDY WW COAL nil 25,000 nil 11/06 --- 3) FAIR SPIRIT ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 12/06 --- 4) DESH PREM IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 14/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) GRAND ANNABELLE JMB COAL nil 68,850 nil 14/06 2) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER nil 14,000 nil 15/06 3) ANGEL XI ATL M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 15/06 4) RATNA SHALINI JMB CRUDE nil 91,070 nil 15/06 5) LOURDES ATL FO nil 6,000 nil 15/06 6) G.L.QUSHAN HL COAL nil 87,106 nil 16/06 7) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 950,915 nil 16/06 8) EUPEN SW LPG nil 5,000 nil 16/06 9) JAG PRAKASH ATL HSD 25,000 nil nil 16/06 10) UNI PACIFIC JMB MACHINERY nil 78 (U) nil 17/06 11) CONTI JAPSIS JMB COAL nil 85,000 nil 17/06 12) FENG HAI 10 JMB RBDPO nil 4,000 nil 18/06 13) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 18/06 14) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 24,780 nil 18/06 15) JAG RISHI HL IOP 40,000 nil nil 19/06 16) EURO PROGRESS JMB CRUDE nil 89,203 nil 19/06 17) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 63,800 nil nil 19/06 18) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 22/06 19) L.D.N.FORTUNA HL COAL nil 78,324 nil 24/06 20) SE PACIFIC JMB MACHINERY nil 78(U) nil 25/06 21) SC PELEGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 79(U) nil 30/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL